Baldur's Gate 3's PS5 physical edition is delayed again in North America due to "production issues"

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has shared the "disappointing news" that its physical PS5 North America deluxe editions have been delayed once again, this time to July 2024.

In a statement posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, last night, the team said it was "so hoping not to have to update [...] with any further news of delay", but it had "run into more production issues", further delaying the shipping of physical copies of the North American PS5 version until later this year.

"Due to production changes outside of our control, we have had to follow certain processes specifically set by production companies when manufacturing the PS5 discs, and unfortunately, the approval for particular regions has taken much longer than expected," Larian explained in the statement.

"We expect all PS5 North America copies to be ready in around 14 days - followed by another 10 days to begin delivering these directly to players. We are also in talks with the manufacturer to understand whether it is possible to hire extra temporary staff to reduce assembly times.

We have disappointing news to share with you.



While we were so hoping to not have to update owners of the console physical Deluxe Edition with any further news of delay, we've now run into more production issues which means that players who pre-ordered their PS5 North America… — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) May 24, 2024

"Knowing that there are some of you still waiting to play Baldur’s Gate 3, despite the fact we are unable to substitute physical goods with digital versions, we can only deeply apologise that your preorders have again been delayed," the statement concluded. "By committing to creating physical editions, we were hoping to preserve the almost nostalgic feeling of unboxing your newest game, and this is a commitment we’re hoping to bring into the future with us, this time ensuring we continue to work closely with our partners to manage the planning and production process.

"We’re so sorry it’s taking so long to get your preorder to you, and thank you, for continuing to support us."

The team was able to confirm, however, that Xbox copies are now shipping, as are PS5 versions in the EU and Oceania.

Earlier this year, Larian confirmed its next game will not be Baldur's Gate 4, DLC, or anything else to do with Dungeons and Dragons, but did have other games in development.

Back in April, the studio said it was still "early days" for these projects, with CEO Swen Vincke stating what's coming will be the team's "best work ever". An exciting claim given the monumental success of Baldur's Gate 3.

As for a potential Baldur's Gate 4? Dungeons & Dragons owner Wizards of the Coast recently confirmed it's "talking to lots of partners" about a new game in the series.