Baldur's Gate 3 contains a wealth of information to pour over, even when just at the character creation stage, which includes Origin characters.

Although Baldur's Gate 3 is all about making your own unique way through its story and many side adventures, Origin characters are a great way to do this while not having to fuss too much about building your own backstory and choose between the many Class and Race options.

To help you decide whether you should go the Origin or custom route, we've detailed everything we know about Origin characters in Baldur's Gate 3 below.

On this page:

Baldur's Gate 3 Origin characters explained

Unlike custom creations, Origin characters have a set Race, Class, and appearance - except The Dark Urge, who is fully customisable, apart from having the 'Haunted One' background. Although you can't change an Origin character's class during character creation, you can respec later on when you encounter a specific NPC at your camp.

However, keep in mind that some characters' classes are closely intertwined with their story, and respeccing them will not change this. Once a sly Rogue, always a sly Rogue.

The main benefit of picking an Origin character over a custom character is that they are already pre-built in almost every way. You don't need to worry about what stats match the ideal Race and Class, as it's already done for you. You know you're going in with a solid build from the start. Then, you can alter this later at camp if you find you want a little more Class customisation.

Image credit: Larian Studios

There are also unique story opportunities that appear by playing as an Origin character, so even if the combat benefits don't appeal to you, the slightly different narrative might.

All Origin characters (except The Dark Urge) can be recruited as companions if you don't choose them as your protagonist. This means you can still get the benefits of their combat capabilities in your party, as well as pursue them as a romance option if you wish.

Baldur's Gate 3 Origin character list

Here's some brief details and a list of all Origin characters in Baldur's Gate 3:

Astarion

Abilities and Features: A High-Elf Rogue with the Charlatan background, Astarion is good at deception, sleight of hand, stealth, acrobatics, perception, performance, and persuasion. He gets one Cantrip at the beginning, and is proficient in light armor, simple weapons, hand crossbows, longswords, rapiers, shortswords, longbows, and shortbows.

Description: After two hundred years serving a cruel master, the vampire spawn Astarion is finally free - free to walk in the sun, free to chase power, and free to take revenge.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

Lae'zel

Abilities and Features: A Githyanki Fighter with a customisable fighting style and the Soldier background, Lae'zel is good at athletics, acrobatics, survival, and intimidation. Lae'zel is also proficient with light, medium, and heavy armor, shields, simple weapons, martial weapons, shortswords, longswords, and greatswords.

Description: Lae'zel was raised ready for life amongst the stars, mercilessly conquering the cosmos as a Githyanki soldier. Grounded, she must deal with a world she doesn't understand, and find a way to serve her people in a plane that despises her militant kin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

Gale

Abilities and Features: A Human Wizard with the Sage background, Gale is good at arcana, history, investigation, insight, and persuasion. He gets three Cantrips, six spells, and four prepare spells at the beginning. Gale is also proficient with light armour, shields, daggers, quarterstaffs, light crossbows, spears, pikes, halberds, and glaives.

Description: His wizarding prowess once earned Gale the love of Mystra, the goddess of magic, until his ambition led him to the brink of catastrophe...

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

Shadowheart

Abilities and Features: A High Half-Elf Cleric of the Trickery Subclass with the Acolyte background, Shadowheart is good at insight, religion, history, and medicine. Shadowheart gets four Cantrips and four prepare spells at the beginning, and is proficient with light armour, medium armour, shields, simple weapons, morningstars, spears, pikes, halberds, and glaives.

Description: Shadowheart willingly undertook a ritual to remove her memories in order to protect the secrets of her fellow Shar worshippers. Loss and pain are sacred to her, but her faith is now being tested like never before.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

Wyll

Abilities and Features: A Human Warlock of The Fiend Subclass with the Folk Hero background, Wyll is good at animal handling, survival, arcana, intimidation, and persuasion. Wyll gets two cantrips and two spells at the start, and he's proficient with light armour, shields, simple weapons, spears, pikes, halberds, and glaives.

Description: Known as 'The Blade of Frontiers', Wyll uses his magic to fell the monsters and devils menacing the Sword Coast. In a moment of desperation, he accepted an offer of greater power, forcing him into an infernal game he is struggling to play.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

Karlach

Abilities and Features: A Zariel Tiefling Barbarian with the Outlander background, Karlach is good at athletics, survival, perception, and intimidation. Karlach is proficient with light armour, medium armour, shields, simple weapons, and martial weapons.

Description: She has escaped ten years of service in Hells with nothing but the axe on her back - and the infernal engine blazing furiously where Karlach's heart used to be.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

The Dark Urge

Abilities and Features: Can be whatever Race, Subrace, Class, or Subclass you want them to be, and their appearance is customisable. However, The Dark Urge always has the Haunted One background, which makes them good at medicine and intimidation. Additionally, The Dark Urge is the only Origin character that can't be recruited as a companion.

Description: You remember nothing but a path paved with blood. Unimaginable cruelty whispers to you from within. Can you escape it? Would you even want to?

This is the default look of The Dark Urge, but you can change it to anything you like, just like a custom character. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

All the best in your Baldur's Gate 3 adventures!