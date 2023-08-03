Baldur’s Gate 3 Races, including features and abilities for all Races and Subraces

Races in Baldur's Gate 3 are the base of each character, determining some unique features and abilities, along with changing how other characters react to you.

Most Races also have Subraces, which have different bonuses on top of shared Race features, and alter the origins of your character and how others perceive you.

To help you decide what Race to pick, whether it be for story or combat reasons, we've went over everything you need to know about all Races and Subraces in Baldur's Gate 3 below, which includes pictures, and the features, abilities, and bonuses of every Race.

Baldur's Gate 3 Races and Subraces explained

There are 11 Races in Baldur's Gate 3, with most having multiple Subraces as well. Humans, Half-Orcs, and Githyanki are the only Races not to have any Subraces.

Picking a Race not only alters your character's appearance, but it also determines what abilities and features they get. This ranges from determining how far you can move during a turn, weapon and armour proficiencies, and resistance to certain enemies and status effects.

All Subraces of each Race share these main features, but Subraces almost always give additional abilities or passive perks that relate to their backstory. For example, the Duregar Dwarves inhabited the Underdark, so they get the Superior Darkvision bonus, which lets them see further in the dark than other Dwarf Subraces.

Picking a Subrace suited to your class is recommended for making the most out of a character, but it's also not essential unless you're planning on playing through the hardest difficulty. Even then, picking the right Race isn't as important as playing to the strengths of your class and party during combat.

As different Races have widely differing appearances, some also have unique options that are customisable when creating a character. This includes changing the type of horns on Tieflings, and tail, crest, and jaw spikes on the Dragonborn.

Apart from appearance, the biggest difference Race makes in Baldur's Gate 3 is how other characters react to you - for better or for worse.

Baldur's Gate 3 Elf Race and Subraces

Elves are recognisable by their signature pointed ears, but apart from this, they look a lot like humans. In regards to how they play, all Elf Races in Baldur's Gate 3 can move 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, have an advantage on Saving Throws against being charmed, magic can't put them to sleep, and are proficient with longswords, shortswords, shortbows, and longbows.

There are two Elf Subraces:

High Elf

Wood Elf

Here's a summary of each Elf Subrace:

High Elf

Description: Heirs of the mystical Feywild, High Elves value magic in all its forms, and even those who do not study spellcraft can manipulate the Weave.

Race Features: Can move up to 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, has an advantage on Saving Throws against being charmed, magic can't put them to sleep, and proficient with longswords, shortswords, shortbows, and longbows.

Bonus: Extra Cantrip slot.

Wood Elf

Description: These Elves spend their reclusive lives in Faerun's forests. Decades of training in archery and camouflage are enhanced by an otherworldly swiftness.

Race Features: Can move up to 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, has an advantage on Saving Throws against being charmed, magic can't put them to sleep, and proficient with longswords, shortswords, shortbows, and longbows.

Bonus: Fleet of Foot (movement speed is increased by 1.5m).

Baldur's Gate 3 Tiefling Race and Subraces

Tiefling are a horned humanoid race descended from devils of the Nine Hells. In regards to how they play, all Tiefling Races in Baldur's Gate 3 can move 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, and take half damage from fire.

There are three Tiefling Subraces:

Asmodeus Tiefling

Mephistopheles Tiefling

Zariel Tiefling

Here's a summary of each Tiefling Subrace:

Asmodeus Tiefling

Description: Bound to Nessus, the deepest layer of the Hells, these Tieflings inherited the ability to wield fire and darkness from the archdevil Asmodeus' infernal bloodline.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, and take half damage from fire (through Fire Resistance).

Bonus: Produce Flame Cantrip (Sheds light in a 9m radius and deals 1-8 fire damage when thrown).

Mephistopheles Tiefling

Description: Descended from the archdevil Mephistopheles, these Tieflings are gifted with a particular affinity for arcane magic.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, and take half damage from fire (through Fire Resistance).

Bonus: Mage Hand Cantrip (Creates a spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects).

Zariel Tiefling

Description: Tieflings from Zariel's bloodline are empowered with martial strength, and can channel searing flame to punish their enemies.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, and take half damage from fire (through Fire Resistance).

Bonus: Thaumaturgy Cantrip (Gain Advantage on Intimidation and Performance Checks).

Baldur's Gate 3 Drow Race and Subraces

Drow are sometimes referred to as Dark Elves due to their history with the evil goddess Loth, but the Seldarine Drows don't follow her. Drow resemble Elves, with similar pointed ears, but tend to have bluer skin shades.

Regardless of their allegiance, all Drow Races in Baldur's Gate 3 can move 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 24m, have an advantage on Saving Throws against being Charmed, magic can't put them to sleep, and they are proficient with rapiers, shortswords, and hand crossbows.

Here's a summary of each Drow Subrace:

Loth-Sworn Drow

Description: Raised by Loth's cult in the city of Menzoberranzan, these Drow embody the virtues of their corrupt and merciless goddess. Lolth marks Her followers with bright red eyes so those in the Underdark will learn to fear them on sight.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 24m, have an advantage on Saving Throws against being Charmed, magic can't put them to sleep, and they are proficient with rapiers, shortswords, and hand crossbows.

Bonus: None.

Seldarine Drow

Description: Seldarine Drow can be found seeking allies from all over Faerun, aiming to settle their conflict with Lolth - and each other - by any means necessary.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 24m, have an advantage on Saving Throws against being Charmed, magic can't put them to sleep, and they are proficient with rapiers, shortswords, and hand crossbows.

Bonus: None.

Baldur's Gate 3 Human Race

Human's are quite versatile in what they can do, but they have no Subraces.

Here's a summary of Humans:

Description: The most common face in Faerun, Humans are known for their tenacity, creativity, and endless capacity for growth.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn, select an additional Skill to be proficient in, have their carrying capacity increased by a quarter, and are proficient with spears, pikes, halberds, glaives, light armour and shields.

Bonus: None.

Baldur's Gate 3 Githyanki Race

Githyanki resemble Orcs with their green shades and pointed ears, and their aggression stems from mind flayer enslavement. The Githyanki have no Subraces.

Here's a summary of Githyanki:

Description: With a ruthlessness borne from mind flayer enslavement, Githyanki ride the Astral Sea atop red dragons, bringing their silver swords and psionic might to bear against any trace of the Illithid menace.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn, and are proficient with light armour, medium armor, shortswords, longswords, and greatswords.

Bonuses: Astral Knowledge (Gain Proficiency in all Skills of a chosen Ability), and Githyanki Psionics: Mage Hand Cantrip (Create an invisible spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects).

Baldur's Gate 3 Dwarf Race and Subraces

Dwarves are short humanoid people who make some of the finest warriors, miners, and smiths in Faerun. All Dwarf Races can move 7.5m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, have an advantage on a Saving Throws against Poison, have a resistance to poison damage, and are proficient with battleaxes, handaxes, light hammers, and warhammers.

There are three Dwarf Subraces:

Gold Dwarf

Shield Dwarf

Duregar

Here's a summary of each Dwarf Subrace:

Gold Dwarf

Description: These dwarves are known for their confidence and keen intuition. The culture of their Deep Kingdom values family, ritual, and fine craftsmanship.

Race Features: Can move 7.5m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, has an advantage on a Saving Throws against Poison, has a resistance to poison damage, and are proficient with battleaxes, handaxes, light hammers, and warhammers.

Bonus: Dwarven Toughness (Hit point maximum increases by 1, and increases by 1 again every time you gain a level).

Shield Dwarf

Description: Great losses in ancient wars against goblins and Orcs have led these dwarves to adopt a cynical mindset, but they will endure anything to restore their ancestral homelands.

Race Features: Can move 7.5m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, has an advantage on a Saving Throws against Poison, has a resistance to poison damage, and are proficient with battleaxes, handaxes, light hammers, and warhammers.

Bonus: Dwarven Armour Training (Armour Proficiency with light and medium armour).

Duregar

Description: Once enslaved by the eldritch mind flayers, Duregar adapted to freedom with harsh practicality. Their cold demeanours and gift of stealth are well-known throughout the Underdark.

Race Features: Can move 7.5m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, has an advantage on a Saving Throws against Poison, has a resistance to poison damage, and are proficient with battleaxes, handaxes, light hammers, and warhammers.

Bonuses: Superior Darkvision (Can see in the dark up to 24m), and Duregar Resilience (Has advantage on Saving Throws against illusions and being Charmed or Paralysed).

Baldur's Gate 3 Half-Elf Race and Subraces

Half-Elves have pointed ears and are curious, ambitious, versatile, and welcomed everywhere in Faerun. All Half-Elf Races can move 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, have an advantage on a Saving Throws against being Charmed, magic can't put them to sleep, and they are proficient with pikes halberds, glaives, light armour, and shields.

There are three Half-Elf Subraces:

High Half-Elf

Wood Half-Elf

Drow Half-Elf

Here's a summary of each Half-Elf Subrace:

High Half-Elf

Description: A touch of the Feywild remains in Half-Elves with this bloodline, and even those untrained in magic possess a hint of wild power.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, has an advantage on a Saving Throws against being Charmed, magic can't put them to sleep, and they are proficient with pikes halberds, glaives, light armour, and shields.

Bonus: Extra Cantrip slot.

Wood Half-Elf

Description: Like their Wood Elf parent, these Half-Elves have a quickened stride and an eye for stealth. Yet many break away from isolation in Faerun's forests to explore the rest of the Realms.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, has an advantage on a Saving Throws against being Charmed, magic can't put them to sleep, and they are proficient with pikes halberds, glaives, light armour, and shields.

Bonus: Fleet of Foot (movement speed is increased by 1.5m).

Drow Half-Elf

Description: Most Half-Drow result from liasons between Seldarine Drow and surfacers. While Half-Drow inherited a few magical gifts, they aren't usually raised in the Underdark.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, has an advantage on a Saving Throws against being Charmed, magic can't put them to sleep, and they are proficient with pikes halberds, glaives, light armour, and shields.

Bonus: Dancing Light Cantrip (Illuminates a 9m radius).

Baldur's Gate 3 Halfling Race and Subraces

Halflings are a small Hobbit-like Race who prefer the comforts of home, but have natural luck and dexterity. All Halfling Races can move 7.5m per turn, have an advantage on a Saving Throws against being Frightened, and when rolling a 1 for an Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw, you can reroll the die (but you must use this new roll outcome).

There are two Halfling Subraces:

Lightfoot Halfling

Strongheart Halfling

Here's a summary of each Half-Elf Subrace:

Lightfoot Halfling

Description: Stealthy but social, these halflings travel all over Faerun to make names for themselves.

Race Features: Can move 7.5m per turn, has an advantage on a Saving Throws against being Frightened, and when rolling a 1 for an Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw, you can reroll the die (but you must use this new roll outcome).

Bonus: Naturally Stealthy (Has an advantage on Stealth Checks).

Strongheart Halfling

Description: Legend has it that Dwarven blood gave Stronghearts their hardiness. Resistant to poison and wellsprings of endurance, these Halflings easily hold their own.

Race Features: Can move 7.5m per turn, has an advantage on a Saving Throws against being Frightened, and when rolling a 1 for an Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw, you can reroll the die (but you must use this new roll outcome).

Bonus: Strongheart Resilience (Advantage on Saving Throws against Poison and resistance to Poison damage).

Baldur's Gate 3 Gnome Race and Subraces

Gnomes are quite similar in appearance to Halflings, but they have pointed ears, and are known for being clever and energetic. All Gnome Races in Baldur's Gate 3 can move 7.5m per turn, and have an advantage on Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma Saving Throws.

There are three Gnome Subraces:

Rock Gnome

Forest Gnome

Deep Gnome

Here's a summary of each Gnome Subrace:

Rock Gnome

Description: The most commonly seen gnomes on Faerun's surface, Rock Gnomes are named as such for their hardiness and affinity for metal.

Race Features: Can move 7.5m per turn, and has an advantage on Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma Saving Throws.

Bonuses: Darkvision (Can see in the dark up to 12m), and Artificer's Lore (Add twice your Proficiency Bonus to History Checks).

Forest Gnome

Description: Even smaller than their cousins and twice as reclusive, Forest Gnomes are a rare sight in Faerun. They master magic and craftsmanship in their distant, idyllic groves.

Race Features: Can move 7.5m per turn, and has an advantage on Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma Saving Throws.

Bonuses: Darkvision (Can see in the dark up to 12m), and Speak With Animals spell (Gains the ability to comprehend and communicate with beasts).

Deep Gnome

Description: More guarded than their surface cousins, Deep Gnomes survive in the Underdark with darkvision and skillful stealth.

Race Features: Can move 7.5m per turn, and has an advantage on Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma Saving Throws.

Bonuses: Superior Darkvision (Can see in the dark up to 24m), and Stone Camouflage (Advantage on Stealth Checks).

Baldur's Gate 3 Dragonborn Race and Subraces

Dragonborn, unsurprisingly, look a lot like dragons, and their many Subraces determine what features and actions they get. The only common feature shared by all Dragonborn is their 9m movement limit per turn.

There are 10 Dragonborn Subraces:

Black

Blue

Brass

Bronze

Copper

Gold

Green

Red

Silver

White

Here's a summary of each Dragonborn Subrace:

Black

Description: Despite no ancestral links to the mighty creatures, these Dragonborn share the charcoal colouration and fizzling, acrid breath of black dragons.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn.

Bonuses: Acid Breath (Spew forth a cone of Acid that deals 2 - 12 damage), and Draconic Ancestry (Resistant to Acid damage).

Blue

Description: Despite no ancestral links to the mighty creatures, these Dragonborn share the deep sapphire scales and charged, crackling breath of blue dragons.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn.

Bonuses: Lightning Breath (Spew forth a cone of Lightning that deals 2 - 12 damage), and Draconic Ancestry (Resistant to Lightning damage).

Brass

Description: Despite no ancestral links to the mighty creatures, these Dragonborn share the burnished ochre hue and flickering, fiery breath of brass dragons.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn.

Bonuses: Fire Breath (Spew forth a column of Fire that deals 2 - 12 damage), and Draconic Ancestry (Resistant to Fire damage).

Bronze

Description: Despite no ancestral links to the mighty creatures, these Dragonborn share the shining sepia scales and sparking breath of bronze dragons.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn.

Bonuses: Lightning Breath (Spew forth a cone of Lightning that deals 2 - 12 damage), and Draconic Ancestry (Resistant to Lightning damage).

Copper

Description: Despite no ancestral links to the mighty creatures, these Dragonborn share the pink-gold colouration and corrosive breath of copper dragons.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn.

Bonuses: Acid Breath (Spew forth a cone of Acid that deals 2 - 12 damage), and Draconic Ancestry (Resistant to Acid damage).

Gold

Description: Despite no ancestral links to the mighty creatures, these Dragonborn share the resplendent shine and rolling, blazing breath of gold dragons.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn.

Bonuses: Fire Breath (Spew forth a cone of Fire that deals 2 - 12 damage), and Draconic Ancestry (Resistant to Fire damage).

Green

Description: Despite no ancestral links to the mighty creatures, these Dragonborn share the brilliant emerald aspect and stinking, putrid breath of green dragons.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn.

Bonuses: Poison Breath (Spew forth a cone of Poison that deals 2 - 12 damage), and Draconic Ancestry (Resistant to Poison damage).

Red

Description: Despite no ancestral links to the mighty creatures, these Dragonborn share the bright scarlet likeness and roiling, burning breath of red dragons.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn.

Bonuses: Fire Breath (Spew forth a cone of Fire that deals 2 - 12 damage), and Draconic Ancestry (Resistant to Fire damage).

Silver

Description: Despite no ancestral links to the mighty creatures, these Dragonborn share the glinting shine and scorching cold breath of silver dragons.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn.

Bonuses: Frost Breath (Spew forth a cone of Ice that deals 2 - 12 damage), and Draconic Ancestry (Resistant to Cold damage).

White

Description: Despite no ancestral links to the mighty creatures, these Dragonborn share the snowy aspect and frosty breath of white dragons.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn.

Bonuses: Frost Breath (Spew forth a cone of Ice that deals 2 - 12 damage), and Draconic Ancestry (Resistant to Cold damage).

Baldur's Gate 3 Half-Orc Race

Half-Orcs have intense emotions that translates well into fighting and endurance. Half-Orcs have no Subraces.

Here's a summary of Half-Orcs:

Description: Creatures of intense emotion, Half-Orcs are more inclined to act than contemplate - whether the rage burning their bodies compels them to fight, or the love filling their hearts inspires acts of incredible kindness.

Race Features: Can move 9m per turn, see in the dark up to 12m, regains 1 HP instead of becoming Downed when at 0 HP, and when landing a Critical Hit with a melee weapon attack damage dice are tripled instead of doubled.

Bonuses: None.

All the best building your characters in Baldur's Gate 3!