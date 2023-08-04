How to respec and how to unlock respecing in Baldur’s Gate 3
You can be whatever you want as long as you can pay for it.
Trying new things with your character in Baldur’s Gate 3 becomes easier when you can respec them.
Baldur’s Gate 3 is such a heavy narrative experience and spending hours to find out you don’t enjoy playing with your character could be a huge problem. Because of that, players celebrated when it was announced that a resetting system and multiclass would be elements implemented in the game.
So, to help you ensure you can respec characters whenever you, we’ve prepared this article covering how to respec as well as how to unlock respecing in Baldur’s Gate 3.
How to respec in Baldur’s Gate 3
The process to respect a character is quite simple. You just need to talk to Wither, an NPC that can be found in your camp after you unlock them. Wither charges 100 coins to respect your character.
To respect a character means to reset their progression. More specifically, in Baldur’s Gate 3, when you respec a character, they go back to Level 1 and you can pick a new class for them. You don’t lose the progression made so far, keeping all the levels your character had up until that point. These levels can be either given to one or more classes, in case you want to try a multiclass build.
If you’re at the beginning of the game, 100 coins might sound a little bit expensive. However, the possibility of resetting your character prevents you from needing to start the whole campaign again in case you want to change something related to your character.
How to unlock respecing in Baldur’s Gate 3
Now, even though this is such a useful tool in Baldur’s Gate 3, respecing is not initially available. To unlock it, you need to complete the quest 'Explore the Ruins' which you start by visiting the ruins east of the Roadside Cliffs.
The first part of this quest is focused on entering the ruins and exploring them. Shoot the ropes holding a stone to drop it and open a hole in the ground from where you can enter the ruins.
After jumping into the hole, you get to the Refectory area. You’re forced to fight a group of bandits that are close to where you landed, but don’t forget to beat up the bandit in front of a door in the north room. Then, you can explore the rest of the Refectory. To open the closed door that will take you further into the ruins, you need to go to the room in the south and look for a lever behind a statue.
Go through the door that opened after activating the lever and enter the Dank Crypt area. Now, you need to go to the room in the north and find a button on the left side of the northern tip of the room.
Activate the button to open a secret passage and defeat the enemies that appear. After the battle, interact with the sarcophagus inside the room to meet Withers who can be found later in your camp.
Enjoy your time with Baldur’s Gate 3!