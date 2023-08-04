How to respec and how to unlock respecing in Baldur’s Gate 3

Trying new things with your character in Baldur’s Gate 3 becomes easier when you can respec them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is such a heavy narrative experience and spending hours to find out you don’t enjoy playing with your character could be a huge problem. Because of that, players celebrated when it was announced that a resetting system and multiclass would be elements implemented in the game.

So, to help you ensure you can respec characters whenever you, we’ve prepared this article covering how to respec as well as how to unlock respecing in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to respec in Baldur’s Gate 3 The process to respect a character is quite simple. You just need to talk to Wither, an NPC that can be found in your camp after you unlock them. Wither charges 100 coins to respect your character. To respect a character means to reset their progression. More specifically, in Baldur’s Gate 3, when you respec a character, they go back to Level 1 and you can pick a new class for them. You don’t lose the progression made so far, keeping all the levels your character had up until that point. These levels can be either given to one or more classes, in case you want to try a multiclass build. If you’re at the beginning of the game, 100 coins might sound a little bit expensive. However, the possibility of resetting your character prevents you from needing to start the whole campaign again in case you want to change something related to your character.