Baldur's Gate 3 Multiclass and classes explained

Baldur's Gate 3 brings the feeling of playing the traditional TTRPG by allowing you to create a Multiclass character.

Seasoned players of Dungeons and Dragons are familiar with multiclassing, a system that allows them to mix classes. This system has been implemented in Baldur's Gate 3, giving players the chance to try different combinations.

But if you're taking your first steps into the world of Baldur's Gate 3, don't fret. We've prepared this guide explaining multiclassing, how to unlock Multiclass, and all the available classes.

Baldur's Gate 3 Multiclass explained The Multiclass system in Baldur's Gate 3 allows you to mix classes in order to create a powerful character with a good variety of abilities. When adding a secondary class, you gain some of their abilities and proficiencies. There are no limitations when it comes to matching classes, so you can mix Barbarian/Monk or create a Sorcerer/Rogue character. At the same time, multiclassing means that your character level progression is split between the classes matched . For example, with a Multiclass character at level 2, you have sorcerer level 1 and rogue level 1. After leveling up, you need to decide which class is going to have its level increased. So, by reaching level 3, you would have to choose to raise the sorcerer's or the rogue's level. While multiclassing gives you more skills, expanding the number of scenarios your character can deal with, this system has a downside that must be considered. Because of how leveling up a Multiclass character works, you inevitably miss out on features of your original class that are unlocked in higher levels. The game has a level cap of 12 for each character. So, by leveling up more than one class, you can't reach level 12 with your original class and unlock their final abilities.

How to unlock Multiclass in Baldur's Gate 3 You can unlock Multiclass by leveling up your character. Right after you reach level two, you can already choose to add another level 1 class instead of raising the level of your original class. To select a secondary class, all you need to do is to click on the icon at the top-right corner of your character's windows when you access the level up menu. By clicking on it, a new screen pops up where you can choose a new class. With a Multiclass character, the next time they gain a level, the level up menu will ask you to choose which class will get their level increased. Keep in mind that, in case you aren't satisfied with the classes matched, you can always respec your character.

Baldur's Gate 3 classes explained To effectively create a Multiclass build for your character, you should consider how each class can complement one another. As of the time of writing this guide, Baldur's Gate 3 has 12 classes available from which to choose from. While some of them might share some characteristics, they are singular when it comes to the abilities they have access to. The classes available in Baldur's Gate 3 are listed below: Barbarian Description: Barbarians understand the world as a place where physical ability is the answer for basically every situation. A barbarian is a character who focuses on using their strength and instincts to survive.

Barbarians understand the world as a place where physical ability is the answer for basically every situation. A barbarian is a character who focuses on using their strength and instincts to survive. Proficiencies: Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Shields. Bard Description: Bard is a fun class to play if you're looking for a good option when it comes to offering support to other party members as solid damage output. Bards have abilities that debuff enemies as well as heal teammates.

Bard is a fun class to play if you're looking for a good option when it comes to offering support to other party members as solid damage output. Bards have abilities that debuff enemies as well as heal teammates. Proficiencies: Simples Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords, Light Armour. Cleric Description: If you enjoy playing a class with good survivability and great support abilities, you should consider picking Cleric. This is a class based on using divine magic, but it also has the option to become something closer to a battlemage depending on the subclass option you choose to run.

If you enjoy playing a class with good survivability and great support abilities, you should consider picking Cleric. This is a class based on using divine magic, but it also has the option to become something closer to a battlemage depending on the subclass option you choose to run. Proficiencies: Simple Weapons, Morningstars, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Shields. Druid Description: The Druid does more than just have the ability to turn into a bear or other creatures. You are one with nature, so you have spells that allow your character to talk to animals or turn them into allies. Druid is not a potent class when it comes to causing damage though.

The Druid does more than just have the ability to turn into a bear or other creatures. You are one with nature, so you have spells that allow your character to talk to animals or turn them into allies. Druid is not a potent class when it comes to causing damage though. Proficiencies: Clubs, Daggers, Javelins, Maces, Quarterstaffs, Scimitars, Sickles, Spears, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Shields. Fighter Description: While Fighter is a class for those who want to focus on fighting prowess, it's not a good one when it comes to protecting teammates or supporting them. Fighter is a simple damage dealer with the capacity of using a great variety of equipment.

While Fighter is a class for those who want to focus on fighting prowess, it's not a good one when it comes to protecting teammates or supporting them. Fighter is a simple damage dealer with the capacity of using a great variety of equipment. Proficiencies: Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Heavy Armour, Shields. Monk Description: A Monk is a great class if you want a good mix of pure strength with great physical capacities. While this class can't use many different pieces of equipment, it excels in using other attributes, such as Wisdom, to run tests related to their physical capabilities This is a good class for players who enjoy using magic but look for survivability.

A Monk is a great class if you want a good mix of pure strength with great physical capacities. While this class can't use many different pieces of equipment, it excels in using other attributes, such as Wisdom, to run tests related to their physical capabilities This is a good class for players who enjoy using magic but look for survivability. Proficiencies: Simple Weapons, Shortswords. Paladin Description: Fighting for justice and following your Oath, Paladin is a class for players who look to represent all that is right and good. Paladin doesn't have a wide range of skills, coming only with some support and offensive actions against specific types of enemies, but this class shines by helping other players to survive during a fight.

Fighting for justice and following your Oath, Paladin is a class for players who look to represent all that is right and good. Paladin doesn't have a wide range of skills, coming only with some support and offensive actions against specific types of enemies, but this class shines by helping other players to survive during a fight. Proficiencies: Simples Weapons, Martial Weapons, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Heavy Armour, Shields. Ranger Description: A Ranger has developed a set of skills that makes them great trackers. By learning how to read the world around them and the signs left by nature, a Ranger knows how to find their target. In a battle, they can be as useful and deadly as a Fighter.

A Ranger has developed a set of skills that makes them great trackers. By learning how to read the world around them and the signs left by nature, a Ranger knows how to find their target. In a battle, they can be as useful and deadly as a Fighter. Proficiencies: Simples Weapons, Martial Weapons, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Shields. Rogue Description: As the master of stealth, Rogue stands out among the classes because of its capacity of attacking enemies unaware of their whereabouts with the classic Sneak Attack. While Rogue doesn't look like it, it can handle a good amount of damage. Rogue can also escape from daring situations, so in one way or another, you will survive.

As the master of stealth, Rogue stands out among the classes because of its capacity of attacking enemies unaware of their whereabouts with the classic Sneak Attack. While Rogue doesn't look like it, it can handle a good amount of damage. Rogue can also escape from daring situations, so in one way or another, you will survive. Proficiencies: Simples Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords, Light Armour. Sorcerer Description: Sorcerers are spellcasters, but, contrary to other classes, they don't get their magic from studying books, divine beings or pacts. Their capacity of using magic is because of their origin. A Sorcerer can even have the blood of dragons running in their veins. They have a good number of regular abilities to make up for the number of spells this class begins with.

Sorcerers are spellcasters, but, contrary to other classes, they don't get their magic from studying books, divine beings or pacts. Their capacity of using magic is because of their origin. A Sorcerer can even have the blood of dragons running in their veins. They have a good number of regular abilities to make up for the number of spells this class begins with. Proficiencies: Daggers, Quarterstaffs, Light Crossbows. Warlock Description: Warlock is far from being a regular spellcaster. This class gives you access to unique magic which your character got from their pact made with a supernatural creature. The nature of this pact determines the abilities you have. And while this class is not as destructive as when it comes to spells, Warlock can handle close-range battles pretty well.

Warlock is far from being a regular spellcaster. This class gives you access to unique magic which your character got from their pact made with a supernatural creature. The nature of this pact determines the abilities you have. And while this class is not as destructive as when it comes to spells, Warlock can handle close-range battles pretty well. Proficiencies: Simple Weapons, Light Armour. Wizard Description: Wizards are the traditional spellcasting class that learned how to manipulate the arcane through academic research. You have fewer regular abilities than a Sorcerer, but more Spells in level 1, which means that you have access to more complex abilities. Although their use of spells is still limited by the number of Spell Slots they have, this class has a passive that allows them to replenish some of these slots out of combat.

Wizards are the traditional spellcasting class that learned how to manipulate the arcane through academic research. You have fewer regular abilities than a Sorcerer, but more Spells in level 1, which means that you have access to more complex abilities. Although their use of spells is still limited by the number of Spell Slots they have, this class has a passive that allows them to replenish some of these slots out of combat. Proficiencies: Daggers, Quarterstaffs, Light Crossbows. Have fun creating a Multiclass character in Baldur's Gate 3!