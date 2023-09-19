If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Baldur's Gate 3 developer says pull your PS5 offline to fix sudden crash issue

Closing the net.

A surprised-looking character from Baldur's Gate 3.
Image credit: Larian
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

The developer of Baldur's Gate 3 has recommended PlayStation 5 owners take their console offline to fix a sudden spate of game crashes.

Larian noted last night that "some PS5 players" were "experiencing sudden Baldur's Gate 3 crashes in what appears to be a PSN-related issue".

"We're investigating the problem," Larian continued, via a post on X, formerly Twitter. "But for now, the workaround is to disconnet your PS5 from the internet."

Some affected players responded to Larian's post said they were also stopped from playing even in single-player.

Others said that taking their console offline prompted license warnings from Sony, with a 15-minute window to go back online and validate their copy of the game.

But many more players thanked Larian for the update - and said they were relieved the issue didn't mean their saves had been corrupted.

Eurogamer has contacted Larian for an update on the problem.

Comments
