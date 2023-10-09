If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Mirage A Gift For You Enigma solution

How to solve the A Gift For You Enigma.

assassins creed mirage, the image shows the blue mosaic fountain at entrance of mazalim courts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft
The A Gift For You Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage gives you nothing more than a riddle as a clue to the location of your reward and to get to the clue itself you need to demonstrate your skill with a Throwing Knife. Fortunately, once you get inside the building to get the clue and solve the riddle, your reward isn't too far way

Enigmas are riddles and puzzles dotted all around Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you can solve them, rewards such as outfit dyes and talismans await you. However, most enigmas require a bit of detective work to figure them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the A Gift For You Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

A Gift For You Enigma location in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The location of the A Gift For You enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found in a building north east of the Kufa Gate. We've marked its location on the maps below for you:

assassins creed mirage, a square is showing the area for a gift for you engima clue on a world map of Baghdad.
assassins creed mirage, an arrow is pointing to the a gift for you engima clue location on a close up map of the round city.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Kufa Gate can be found between the Residential District of the Round City and the Suburb of Kahtabah in Abbasiyah.

The enigma scroll can be found on the second floor of the building you'll find at the location we've marked on the map above, but all of the entry points are blocked so you need to make your own one.

assassins creed mirage, a house with a small balcony, door and vines climbing up the left wall to a small solarium on the roof.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

To get inside, head around to the north east side of the building and climb up to the balcony here.

assassins creed mirage, Basim is standing on a stone balcony looking inside a building through a window.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once you're on the balcony, look through the window into the building and then activate Eagle Vision. Across the room, you should see a red lock being highlighted on a window. Use a Throwing Knife to break the lock open.

assassins creed mirage, Basim is looking through a window and using Eagle Vision to highlight a lock on a window opposite him.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once the lock has been broken, the window will open. Now, head around to the other side of the building where you just opened the window and climb through it to get inside.

When you're inside, activate your Eagle Vision again to locate the scroll on the bed.

assassins creed mirage, Basim is using Eagle Vision to highlight the a gift for you enigma scroll sitting on a bed.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

How to access the Enigma

To access the enigma, head into your inventory and then select your 'bag' option. Then, on the right side of your screen, you can scroll down until you come to a section called 'Enigmas'. Here, you can view all of the enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve.

You can click on one to read it or view the clue it provides. Once you find an enigma's treasure, the clue will disappear from your inventory.

A Gift For You Enigma solution in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward for solving the A Gift For You enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found in a fountain in Mazalim Courts.

Mazalim Courts are located in the Administrative District of the Round City, south west of Khurasan Gate Guardhouse. We've marked its exact location on the maps below:

assassins creed mirage mazalim courts location on world map
assassins creed mirage a gift for you enigma reward location on close up map
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Head inside the Courts from the entrance near the Administrative District viewpoint and, as you head in, a fountain should be directly in front of you.

assassins creed mirage, Basim is facing the entrance to mazalim courts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The reward can be found to the left of the water in the fountain.

assassins creed mirage, Basim is standing in fountain in mazalim courts looking down at a reward hidden in the floor.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The reward for solving the A Gift For You enigma is the Bedouin Talisman.

assassins creed mirage talisman inventory showing bedouin talisman details
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

That's it for now! If you're looking for more puzzle help for Assassin's Creed Mirage, check out our Harbiyah Upper Harbor Gear Chest puzzle explainer or our Find What I Stole Enigma solution.

