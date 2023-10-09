Assassin's Creed Mirage A Gift For You Enigma solution

The A Gift For You Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage gives you nothing more than a riddle as a clue to the location of your reward and to get to the clue itself you need to demonstrate your skill with a Throwing Knife. Fortunately, once you get inside the building to get the clue and solve the riddle, your reward isn't too far way

Enigmas are riddles and puzzles dotted all around Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you can solve them, rewards such as outfit dyes and talismans await you. However, most enigmas require a bit of detective work to figure them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the A Gift For You Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

A Gift For You Enigma location in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The location of the A Gift For You enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found in a building north east of the Kufa Gate. We've marked its location on the maps below for you:

Kufa Gate can be found between the Residential District of the Round City and the Suburb of Kahtabah in Abbasiyah.

The enigma scroll can be found on the second floor of the building you'll find at the location we've marked on the map above, but all of the entry points are blocked so you need to make your own one.

To get inside, head around to the north east side of the building and climb up to the balcony here.

Once you're on the balcony, look through the window into the building and then activate Eagle Vision. Across the room, you should see a red lock being highlighted on a window. Use a Throwing Knife to break the lock open.

Once the lock has been broken, the window will open. Now, head around to the other side of the building where you just opened the window and climb through it to get inside.

When you're inside, activate your Eagle Vision again to locate the scroll on the bed.

How to access the Enigma

To access the enigma, head into your inventory and then select your 'bag' option. Then, on the right side of your screen, you can scroll down until you come to a section called 'Enigmas'. Here, you can view all of the enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve.

You can click on one to read it or view the clue it provides. Once you find an enigma's treasure, the clue will disappear from your inventory.

A Gift For You Enigma solution in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward for solving the A Gift For You enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found in a fountain in Mazalim Courts.

Mazalim Courts are located in the Administrative District of the Round City, south west of Khurasan Gate Guardhouse. We've marked its exact location on the maps below:

Head inside the Courts from the entrance near the Administrative District viewpoint and, as you head in, a fountain should be directly in front of you.

The reward can be found to the left of the water in the fountain.

The reward for solving the A Gift For You enigma is the Bedouin Talisman.

