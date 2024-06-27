Amazon Prime Gaming's July titles include Baldur's Gate 1 and Cat Quest 2

Amazon has unveiled the latest fist of games it's making available for Prime members to download and keep as part of its regular monthly offerings, with July's titles set to include Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition and Cat Quest 2.

In total, six titles are available for Prime members in July, with the full line-up as follow:

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition

Cat Quest 2

Maneater

Midnight Fight Express

Masterplan Tycoon

YouTubers Life 2

So that's one stone-cold RPG classic, a casual action-RPG treat for co-op cat and dog lovers (honestly, the Cat Quest series is a delight), plus an open-world survival game about mauling everything you come across while playing as a massive shark.

As for the remaining three games, there's isometric beat-'em-up action in Midnight Fight Express, logistical resource management in Masterplan Tycoon, and YouTubers Life 2 - which, if I've learned anything from Eurogamer's Ian Higton, is basically: jorts.

In addition to the above, July makes a couple more titles available for streaming via Amazon Luna (for Prime members in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, or Poland, at least). Those games are Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game, Spells & Secrets, Strayed Lights, and A Little Golf Journey.

Amazon Prime Gaming's July line-up news follows the announcement it's giving away 15 additional games to Prime members in the run-up to Prime Day on 16th-17th July. These include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Card Shark, Hitman Absolution, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords, and Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX. So there's some decent, varied stuff there.

Additionally, there's still time to snap up June's Prime Gaming offerings, which include Star Wars Battlefront 2, Weird West Definitive Edition, Mythforce, and Genesis Noir. Enjoy!