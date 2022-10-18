A Plague Tale Requiem how to cross construction site and clear a path for the boat in Chapter 5

You need to cross the construction site during Chapter 5 in A Plague Tale: Requiem in order to clear a path and reach the boat to continue with the story.

This is the first big environmental puzzle in A Plague Tale: Requiem that doesn't act as a tutorial, requiring you to work out how to get both Amicia and Lucas across the construction site by using Amicia's tools, and anything the pair find on their way.

We've detailed how to cross the construction site and clear a path for the boat below, so you can continue with Chapter 5 and the rest of the story as soon as possible.

How to cross the construction site in A Plague Tale Requiem Chapter 5

The first step to crossing the construction site in A Plague Tale Requiem is to throw an Ignifier at the hanging hay bale below the first set of stairs, then run and climb the wooden wall opposite marked with white at the top.

If you lack the resources to do this, turn around and open the small chest to find x1 Alcohol and x1 Sulphur needed to craft an Ignifer.

Interact with the crank in this platform to turn the hanging hay bale all the way around. Lucas will then offer his services to turn the crank, so instruct Lucas to interact with the crank first, then when he turns it all the way, throw an Ignifer at the hay bale.

You can now run towards the next set of stairs - but make sure you have an Ignifer Pot first, as you need to throw one at the bottom of the next set of stairs to fully clear the path. If you need resources to craft one, check the two crates on this platform.

You need to throw an Ignifer Pot to fully clear the path of rats, then run!

To get Lucas across to you, turn the crank on this platform, which will move another hay bale towards Lucas, who will light it himself and make his way across.

To get Amicia to the next platform, instruct Lucas to turn the crank, and when it turns all the way again, throw an Ignifer at it, tell Lucas to stop, then follow the lit hay bale towards a small stone wall.

Amicia will get surrounded by rats, but Lucas throws an item to help her. Press the button that appears on the screen when this happens to activate a Pyrite and move towards the stairs in front of you.

Getting Lucas to reunite with Amicia again requires Amicia to move to another platform first. To do this, interact with the crank on the platform you're currently on to move the hale bale all the way around. Let go of the crank, and while the hay bale is moving back, light it with Ignifer, run down the stairs, and follow the lit hay bale to climb the small wooden wall with white on the top that leads to the next platform.

On top of the platform, pick up a stick from the pile in front of you and throw it to Lucas. He'll make his way to the platform Amicia was previously on. To reunite the pair again, you need to throw a rock from your sling at the part of the platform Lucas is standing on, then light the hay bale in front of you both.

This allows Lucas and Amicia to cross to the next platform by climbing the small wooden wall with white on the top. If you're quick, though, you can look to the left of the lit hay bale and search a chest below the platform Lucas was standing on to get x1 Tool, x1 Sulphur, and x10 Pieces for crafting.

The last thing you have to do to cross the construction site in A Plague Tale: Requiem is to pick up a stick from the pile next to the workbench, light it on the nearby brazier, then take a left at the bottom of the steps towards another brazier.

Drop the stick if it's still lit when you get to the next brazier, then interact with the rubble blocking the entrance to the boathouse to move it.

It's not over yet though, as you'll have to clear a path for the boat before you can reach it.

How to clear a path for the boat in A Plague Tale Requiem Chapter 5

To clear the path for the boat in Chapter 5 of A Plague Tale: Requiem, you need to instruct Lucas to push the cart back, then go into the hole hidden behind it. Unlodge the bead body blocking the ferry at the end of this path under the boathouse, then climb onto the ferry.

Instruct Lucas to let go of the crank controlling the ferry when Amicia is on it to get to the other boathouse. You should check the place for resources, but to progress and clear the path for the boat, you'll need to use a rock from your sling on the large protruding structure in the middle of the ceiling of the boathouse.

The boat is now free to move forward, but Amicia and Lucas must work out how to reach the boat once again.

How to reach the boat in A Plague Tale Requiem Chapter 5

Before attempting to reach the boat, we recommend turning around and entering a crawlspace beneath the second boathouse, as there's a chest containing x1 Tool, x10 Pieces, and x1 Sulphur at the other side of it.

After opening the chest, turn back and follow the pebbled path until you reach a wooden bridge. Explore the left-hand side to locate a cart that you can move forward towards the wall with white on the top of it.

Climb the cart and drop down to the next section, then use the spinning lever to bring its wooden platform around to the part of the bridge you just came from. Let go of the level, then use a rock with your sling to lower a path back to the first part of the bridge.

Wheel the same cart you used before onto the wooden platform you moved with the spinning lever, then head back to the second part of the bridge and use the lever again to bring the platform and cart back to you.

Push the cart over to next wooden wall with white on top of it and climb up to trigger a small cutscene where Amicia finally reaches the boat.

Good luck with the rest of Chapter 5!