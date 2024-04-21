7 Days to Die is finally leaving early access, but console players will have to buy the 1.0 version again

7 Days to Die – an open-world zombie game that first released back in December 2013 – is finally leaving early access.

Developer The Fun Pimps says that the next update will not only usher in new gore, challenges, and improved controller support, but also move the 11-year-old game out of early access for the very first time.

It's not all good news, though, particularly if you already own the £30 zombie game on console.

"Due to the significant technical differences between old and current console hardware", TFP says that it "will not be upgrading the legacy version", which means console players will have to buy it all over again if they fancy the full 1.0 release.

The team says it is "working closely with Sony and Microsoft to provide a discount to digital legacy owners on their purchase of the new console edition" and will shortly be removing the "legacy" early access version from console storefronts.

PC early access players, however, will be able to play the full release for no additional cost. All players will have to start over, though, as TFP says existing saves will "not [be] compatible with the numerous new changes".

The team was unable to provide a solid release date for the full 1.0 console release just yet, but says it's "aiming for it to release only a few weeks after the launch of PC 1.0 Stable", which is expected in the next few months.

From tomorrow (22nd) and 29th April, PC players can pick 7 Days to Die up for 76 per cent off its usual price and circumvent the price rise that'll come once the game's out of early access.

"7 Days to Die has been an incredible journey for our Team over the last 12 years, and for our fans who have been with us since the beginning," the team says. "This game would not be possible without the continued support of our incredible community who have stood by us for over a decade, and we thank you all for that.

"We will continue to support 7 Days to Die, because this game is still our team’s greatest passion. TFP will continue to make content, add new features and grow this Franchise… because it’s our favorite game too! We look forward to a bright future with many exciting releases!"