30 minutes of Dead Island 2 footage posted online, ahead of release later this week

Dead Island 2 is set to release this Friday (21st April), but its first 30 minutes are already viewable online, via a streamer who managed to get hold of their copy of the game early.

Lucas Cosmico streamed the game last night, with the first 30 minutes still up on YouTube at the time of writing.

Without going into too much detail, the footage shows Dead Island 2's opening sequence and cinematics. There's some general (and to be honest, expected) blood and gore. The stream also shows off some of the game's user interfaces and locations.

Given the game is not officially out yet, this footage seems likely to get pulled soon.

Either way, if you are keen to avoid any spoilers ahead of Dead Island 2's launch, take this as a warning to perhaps tread cautiously before Friday.

Bloody hell, literally.

Just as a quick reminder, developer Dambuster Studios has said Dead Island 2 will not support crossplay, but it will support play across different generations of the same console family.

There will also be a Streamer mode as part of the game's release, which blocks licensed music. However, Dambuster also stated streamers will need to watch out when launching the game, as the cinematic title sequence has licensed music. "We recommend caution," it wrote in Dead Island 2's FAQ post. Meanwhile, there will be no gore filter - so there's no blocking that.

Dead Island 2 will support key and mouse on PC only. You can read the game's full PC specs here.