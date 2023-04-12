Here are Dead Island 2's PC specs, from Minimum to Ultra
You're gore-geous!
After an elongated development, Dead Island 2's release is almost upon us.
Earlier this year, Dambuster Studios revealed Dead Island 2 will make its debut on 21st April, so a week on Friday.
Now, the studio has revealed the PC specs players will need to get the game up and running when the time finally comes for us all to dive into the zombie-riddled shores off LA (or, Hell-A, as the team has christened it).
So, without further ado, here are Dead Island 2's PC specs, from Minimum all the way up to Ultra:
Minimum (1080p 30fps)
- Windows 10
- AMD FX-9590 or Intel Core i7-7700HQ
- 10GB RAM
- AMD Radeon RX 480 or Nvidia GTX 1060
- 70GB storage
Recommended (1080p 60fps)
- Windows 10
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i9-9900K
- 16GB RAM
- AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 Super
- 70GB storage
High (1440p 60fps)
- Windows 10
- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i5-12600KF
- 16GB RAM
- AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or Nvidia RTX 3070
- 70GB storage
Ultra (4K 60fps)
- Windows 10
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core i7-13700K
- 16GB RAM
- AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or Nvidia RTX 3090
- 70GB storage
Here is all that information again, but in a nice picture.
Dambuster Studios has said Dead Island 2 will not support crossplay, but it will support play across different generations of the same console family. The developer has promised more details on of all this in a future blog dedicated to the game's co-op.
There will also be a Streamer mode as part of the game's release, which blocks licensed music. However, Dambuster also stated streamers will need to watch out when launching the game, as the cinematic title sequence has licensed music. "We recommend caution," it wrote in Dead Island 2's FAQ post.
Finally, there will be no gore filter - so there's no blocking that.