Jelly Deals: Humble has a wealth of bundles available right now

By now, odds are very good that you'll know what a Humble Bundle is. Whether or not you've dipped your toes into the 'pay what you want for these games' world of Humble's various offerings, you'll most likely have come across the name before.

Usually, Humble zeroes in on a specific bundle or two to offer up on a fortnightly basis, themed around specific publishers, genres or franchises. Right now, however, there is a frankly bizarre amount of offers up on the site for you to get through, so let's take things one at a time.

For the uninitiated, Humble Bundles work on a 'pay what you want' system, where the more money you pay, the more games from the bundle you'll get. A portion of the proceeds (that you control) goes to charity as well.

Starting things off, we have the Humble Gems Bundle 2, featuring a grouping of indie titles, each with a 'mostly positive' or above Steam rating currently. it's also the bundle that's ending the soonest. Here's what's in that one:

Pay what you want

The Count Lucanor

Hustle Cat

Tattletail

Pay more than the average

Pinstripe

Slayaway Camp

Apotheon

Pay $10 / £7.58 or more

Cryptark

Has-Been Heroes

Pay what you want for the Humble Gems Bundle 2

Alternatively, you can check out the Stardock bundle, which unsurprisingly features a batch of games from publisher Stardock. Galactic Civilizations, Ashes of the Singularity, Offworld Trading Company and more in this bundle that gets decidedly space-centric the more you spend.

Pay $1 or more

Sorcerer King: Rivals

Fallen Enchantress

The Political Machine 2016

The Corporate Machine

Pay more than the average

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

Galactic Civilizations 3

Fallen Enchantress Ultimate Edition

Pay $15 / £11.37 or more

Offworld Trading Company

Galactic Civilizations 3: Crusade Expansion Pack

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Pay what you want for the Humble Stardock Bundle

Then we have the most recent bundle addition, the Humble Endless RPG Lands Bundle, which, it might shock you to find out, involves the entire Borderlands franchise among a litany of other role-playing titles. This bundle specialises in games that take a significant amount of time to complete, by the way.

Pay what you want

Borderlands Game of the Year Edition

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut

Wurm Unlimited

Pay more than the average

Endless Legend

Borderlands 2

Guild of Dungeoneering

Pay $10 / £7.58 or more

Borderlands The Pre-Sequel

Pay what you want for the Humble Endless RPG Lands Bundle

Moving away from games specifically, you can also grab a bundle of software to use in RPG Maker, if that's your kind of thing. If you don't already own the base software , fret not, since this one includes various versions of RPG Maker depending on your level of investment.

Pay $1 or more

RPG Maker VX Ace

Remnants of Isolation

Pale Echoes

Fantasy Starter Pack

Pay more than the average

RPG Maker VX

Antagonist

Skyborn

Sci-Fi Starter Pack

RPG Maker XP

Deadly Sin 1 & 2

Wood, Stone and Steam Pack

Pay $15 / £11.37 or more

RPG maker 2000

RPG Maker 2003

Last Word

Retro vs. Modern Starter Pack

Pay $50 or more

RPG Maker MV

Echoes of Aetheria

RPG Maker MV Starter Pack

Pay what you want for the Humble RPG Maker Software Bundle

Lastly, for now at least, it's worth mentioning Humble's current Pathfinder Worldscape digital comics and books bundle. If you're a Pathfinder fan or you're looking for an easy way into that rather massive world, this might be a nice way in. There are truly absurd amounts of things in this bundle at various levels, so rather than writing everything out here, I'll just link to it below and you are welcome to take a look yourself. The top level of this bundle will cost you $45 / £34.12 and will get you a relatively insane amount of stuff to read.

Pay what you want for the Humble Pathfinder Worldscape Ultimate Book Bundle

Somehow, there are even more bundles available at Humble right now beyond those outlined above and you are welcome to comb through the site to find more.

Right, I'm off to lie down after all of that, happy humbling to you all.