Get this 34-inch QD-OLED Philips Evnia gaming monitor for a bargain price from Amazon

At the back of 2022, Philips unveiled their Evnia brand of monitors to great fanfare, and since then, those new monitors have wowed us for offering an excellent blend of style and performance with competent internals. For instance, the 34-inch ultrawide option, the Evnia 34M2C8600 is one we've rated highly in our testing. At Amazon, this 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide is available for nearly half off its list price at £650, which is a steal for a panel at this price

The Evnia 34M2C8600 utilises the same Samsung QD-OLED panel as Dell's top class Alienware AW3423DWF, which means you're getting a brighter picture with better burn-in protection and colour reproduction than the equivalent LG OLED panels. Being a QD-OLED panel also means you get deep blacks, vibrant colours and near-instant pixel response times. This Evnia monitor also utilises a 3440x1440 resolution, which is well-supported in modern games for offering an immersive experience, while you also benefit from support for AMD FreeSync and Adaptive Sync for a tear and stutter-free experience.

What's more, a 175Hz refresh rate offers smooth motion handling, and there is also support for DisplayHDR True Black 400. In concentrated areas of the screen, the peak brightness can reach 1000 nits - such is the benefit of fusing a QLED and OLED panels with high peak brightness and excellent contrast, respectively. This Evnia monitor also comes with convenient extras such as a KVM for using one monitor and set of peripherals with multiple inputs, while it also comes with the fun of Ambiglow for ambient lighting projected onto the wall behind the monitor for adding a splash of colour to your setup.

The port selection of the Evnia 34M2C8600 is also reasonable too, with a pair of DP 1.4 inputs and an HDMI 2.0 in terms of video, while there is a USB-B upstream for giving power to a four port USB-A hub. There is also a USB-C port for power delivery and for running the KVM, which is tidy. The other thing about this monitor is that it looks excellent, with a stylish white and silver colourway, as well as a stand with good scope of adjustment with tilt and height adjust, as well as a headphone stand on the reverse.

For £650, the Evnia 34M2C8600 is a steal, and if you want a wide QD-OLED panel from Amazon for less, this is well worth a look.