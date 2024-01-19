This Sapphire RX 7800 XT can be yours for £480 from Overclockers

AMD's last RDNA 3 card, the RX 7800 XT has been one of the better options in this generation of GPUs from both the red and green sides, and it's back down to a rather great price from Overclockers. At the moment, the Sapphire variant of the RX 7800 XT is down to £480 from the retailer, providing you with a solid price cut on a card that matches well in places against Nvidia's new RTX 4070 Super, while also being £100 cheaper or so.

In our review, we noted the 7800 XT to be an excellent performer for the price at 1440p, especially in non-RT workloads in the likes of Forza Horizon 5. Here, the RX 7800 XT managed to beat off the RTX 4070, as well as in Control, too. Against the RTX 4070 Super, the RX 7800 XT matches well in non-RT workloads, with only a couple of frames separating them in the likes of Control. In Cyberpunk 2077 without RT enabled, the RX 7800 XT actually wins against the RTX 4070 Super, which is testament to its great price to performance ratio. RT performance is an improvement over previous generations, and there are also some especially playable frame rates in the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2, even if Nvidia still holds a commanding lead with its latest cards.

The RX 7800 XT is also a handy card for content creation and similarly intensive workloads. There's support for HDMI 2.1 to connect to modern 4K 120Hz or 8K 60Hz TVs as well as DisplayPort 2.1 for even more future-proofed connections. There is also some solid headroom for using this card for content creation workloads with 16GB of VRAM, too, which is handy, while this Sapphire variant is also one of the cleaner looking models, looking like the reference card.

If you're after a great GPU for 1440p gaming that packs quite the punch for less, this Overclockers deal on the Sapphire RX 7800 XT for £480 is an excellent one.