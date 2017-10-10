Jelly Deals: Xbox One X with Forza 7, Halo 5 and Quantum Break for £450

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Those of you currently saving your pennies in order to pick up one of Microsoft's brand new boxes next month may want to switch your pre-order today. That is, at least, if this next bundle sounds like your kind of thing.

Over at Currys PC World this week, you can pre-order an Xbox One X console along with copies of Forza Motorsport 7, Halo 5 Guardians and Quantum Break, all for the same price as the console on its own - £449.99. Needless to say, that's a vast improvement over Amazon UK's current bundle of a console with Forza 7 for £490.

Since the console's unveiling, Microsoft has been quick to tout Forza 7 as one of the prime examples of 4K gaming and a good showcase of what the Xbox One X is capable of. Last week, Oli gave the game a 'Recommended' in his review, too, so getting the game as a bundled-up free copy with your shiny new console isn't half bad.

As far as the other games in this pack go, Halo 5 Guardians is a solid entry in the sci-fi shooter series and a fairly pretty one at that. Quantum Break, on the other hand, is a little more divisive. I may be one of the few people out there who actively enjoyed the game - there's something about the way Remedy tells stories, I think - but at the very least, you'll get to see a digital recreation of Littlefinger from Game of Thrones shouting at Charlie from Lost, which is quite a spectacle.

Xbox One X with Forza 7, Halo 5 and Quantum Break for £449.99 from Currys PC World

If that sounds like a good deal to you, you can grab a pre-order now.