Jelly Deals: Humble Jumbo Bundle 9 live now

Humble is back with the ninth entry in its 'Humble Jumbo Bundle' series, appropriately titled Humble Jumbo Bundle 9. This particular bundle puts together a few of gaming's more recent gems and offers them up to you for as little as you'd like to pay for them. As it stands right now, paying $10 (£7.72) or more will get you the whole lot, with at least some portion of the proceeds going to AbleGamers Foundation Inc by default.

While Humble has promised more games will be added to the bundle in a week's time, the titles you'll be getting by putting your cash down now are as follows.

Pay $1 or more

The Flame in the Flood

Infested Planet

Human: Fall Flat

Pay more than the average

Verdun

Samorost 3

Warhammer: End Times Vermintide

More to come

Pay $10 or more

American Truck Simulator

Pay what you want for the Humble Jumbo Bundle 9

