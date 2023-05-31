If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom completed in under an hour

They've Goron done it!

News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
A skilled Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player has completed the game in under an hour, beating the previous record.

That is less time than I spent on the game's tutorial section.

This impressive feat was accomplished by Zdi6923, who has shared a number of Zelda related speedruns on their channel.

Here are Zoe's beginner tips for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The creator registered their record-breaking Any% Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom run over on speedrun.com yesterday, with a time of 59 minutes and 22 seconds.

They have taken the Tears of the Kingdom speed running crown from previous record holder SlyZorua, who had clocked in a time of one hour, two minutes and 42 seconds.

A good chunk of Zdi6923's time is spent in the sky, with the speedrunner ticking off all of the shrines required to obtain Tears of the Kingdom's various abilities. However, once the streamer and Link make landfall, it is a relatively swift journey to the game's conclusion.

You can check out Zdi6923's run by following the link here, but please note that there are story spoilers in this upload. If you want to keep all of Tears of the Kingdom's key beats under wraps, it is best to avoid for now.

Here are the top 10 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Any% speedruns. Image via speedrun.com.

Meanwhile, if you are still making your way around the Kingdom of Hyrule with Link, but are in need of some more diamonds and the like (puts hand up), players have discovered a new item duplication glitch that survived Nintendo's latest round of patches.

