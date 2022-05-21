You'll soon be able to play Final Fantasy 14 on Steam Deck

Good news, Final Fantasy 14 fans - the hugely-popular MMO will now run on Steam Deck.

Previously, the game would hang if you tried to launch it on Steam Deck, but now a new fix - in testing at the moment but deploying to all systems soon - means the Final Fantasy 14 Online Launcher is once again operational.

The latest update similarly helps ensure these other games will be playable again, too: Age of Chivalry, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamer Edition, Saviors of Sapphire Wings/Stranger of Sword City Revisited, Iragon: Prologue, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Atelier Meruru, Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide, Star Wars Episode I Racer, Gary Grigsby's War in the East, Gary Grigsby's War in the West, Beneath a Steel Sky, We Were Here Forever, Cities XXL, Cladun X2, Succubus x Saint, Cursed Armor (thanks, PCGN).

Watch on YouTube Steam Deck Gets Even Better: 40-60Hz Support, VRS, Refined Acoustics - Tested!

It also sees that Deathloop's crashing after a long system-suspend is resolved, along with an improvement to Elden Ring, too - now it shouldn't crash after "prolonged gameplay", taking your progress with it.

Final Fantasy 14's housing lottery system issues have now been fixed. Producer and director, Naoki Yoshida, confirmed that, while "extensive and persistent", the errors were resolved earlier this week when the game was put into maintenance mode.

Consequently, all players - even those that had previously thought themselves unsuccessful and secured refunds - are urged to re-check their bids as winning lottery numbers will be displayed correctly and land purchases finalised accordingly. All temporary suspensions imposed on plot purchases and relocations will be lifted, too.

All players will have ten days to confirm and finalise their land purchases if they're a lottery winner, as the next lottery will go live on Thursday, 26th May, 2022.

Square Enix recently released its financial results for the past year, which reveals the company has been kept afloat thanks to the success of Final Fantasy 14.