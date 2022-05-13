Square Enix revenue kept afloat thanks to Final Fantasy 14

Square Enix has released its financial results for the past year, which have kept afloat thanks to Final Fantasy 14.

Net sales for the publisher were 365.3m yen, with 51m yen profit. Those net sales dropped almost 10 percent compared to the previous year, which saw the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Marvel's Avengers.

However, net sales in the MMO sector increased, due "not only to a sharp rise in the number of monthly paying subscribers for Final Fantasy 14, but also to the release of an expansion pack for the title".

Last October we reported that Final Fantasy 14 was the most profitable game in the series' history.

The release of Endwalker in December has only boosted that.

The last year also saw the release of Outriders, NieR Replicant, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, but sales couldn't compete with the previous year.

Square Enix has previously stated that Guardians of the Galaxy undershot expectations.

Earlier this month, Square Enix announced it was selling off its western studios and IP to Embracer Group for $300m.

It appears this move was to focus more on its Japanese business - judging by Final Fantasy 14, it's certainly more profitable.

The pressure is now on for Final Fantasy 16 - could we see a trailer soon?