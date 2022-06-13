The Xbox Deals Unlocked sale lets you save up to 90 per cent on games

It was a big weekend for Xbox fans, with the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase giving us a lot of things to get excited for in the future like Starfield and a new Hideo Kojima game.

If you're looking for cheap new games to keep you busy or there's something you've been waiting to buy at a reduced price, you should hit up the Xbox Deals Unlocked sale. The event started on Friday and is running until the 23rd June 2022. You can find big discounts on loads of games including Halo Infinite, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and more, with savings as big as 90 per cent.

Down below, we've highlighted some of the best deals available in the event, but make sure you check out the full catalogue of games so you don't miss out. A lot of these games are also available with Xbox Game Pass, which you can sign up to right now and get 3 months for just £1!

It's also worth noting that some of these digital offers are actually cheaper when bought in their physical format. In some instances, the savings are almost doubled compared to what the Xbox store is offering. If you're an Xbox One or Series X owner and prefer buying physical games, you'll save a lot more money with the alternative options we've highlighted below.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Fans are still waiting for confirmation that Borderlands 4 is in the works, but Gearbox is keeping them happy with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which came out at the end of March 2022. Featuring a host of characters from the Borderlands series, including Tina as the host, players will roll their character and enter an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and lots of explosive weapons. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a lot of fun to play solo or with three friends, and it's on sale for £12 less in the Deals Unlocked sale.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Xbox)- £47.99 on Microsoft Store (Was £59.99)

If you're a Series X user and want to get the physical upgraded version of the game, the Series X Next-Level Edition is slightly cheaper at The Game Collection (TGC). The Xbox One version is only £39.95 at TGC as well, saving you an additional £8.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars returns with its biggest game ever, where you can play through all nine Star Wars saga films in all their Lego glory. In The Skywalker Saga, there are more than 300 playable characters, 23 planets to visit and over 100 vehicles from across the galaxy to pilot. Characters also have upgradable abilities. Pick a trilogy and dive in to a galaxy far, far away, and save yourself a tenner in the sale.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox)- £39.99 on Microsoft Store (Was £49.99)

If you have a Series X or Xbox One and don't want to get a digital version of the game, then a physical copy of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is just £29.85 at ShopTo, saving you an extra tenner.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Following the events of 2016's Dying Light, humanity is once again on the brink of collapse and you must help decide the fate of The City, one of the last large human settlements. Discover different paths and hidden passages in the open world, and take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales in combat. You can choose to play through the story on your own, or in co-op up to four players. Save nearly £20 on Dying Light 2 in the sale this month.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox)- £40.19 on Microsoft Store (Was £59.99)

If you want a physical version of Dying Light 2, you can get it for just £31.95 at The Game Collection, meaning you can keep an extra £8 in your wallet.

There's around 600 different games, DLC and add-ons on sale in the full Xbox Deals Unlocked sale, so to help out we've listed ten more great offers including Halo Infinite for £36.84, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for a fiver, and more.

Here's a list of where to get physical versions of some of the above games for less than their digital download price:

