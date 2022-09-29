Xbox announces October's Games with Gold

Xbox has announced its next round of Games with Gold for October.

Two games will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S: Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition.

Xbox Live Gold members and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will have exclusive access to both games for a limited time, on top of the usual benefits.

Watch on YouTube Windbound - Official Gameplay Trailer

Windbound will be available from 1st - 31st October. Originally released in 2020, it tasks players with surviving in a colourful island world with a clear Zelda inspiration.

Bomber Crew is a comedy strategy sim set in World War 2, where players must manage the fuel, ammo and hydraulics of their aircraft while avoiding enemy gunners. This Deluxe Edition includes the original game plus its Secret Weapons and USAAF DLC.

Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will be available from 16th October to 15th November.

September's offering was Gods Will Fall and Double Kick Heroes on Xbox One.

Find out details on October's games on Xbox Wire. For everything else, check out our Xbox Games With Gold Guide.