Whoopi Goldberg begs Blizzard to release Diablo 4 on Mac

Yesterday, legendary actress Whoopi Goldberg took to Instagram to blast Blizzard for not releasing Diablo 4 for Apple.

In a minute-long video, Goldberg explained how excited she was to play Diablo 4, which she called her "favourite game" series, on her Apple computer, which she called her "favourite gaming system".

"I know there's a lot of terrible things happening in the world, but what I'm about to tell you is not on any scale like that," Goldberg said. Indeed, it's not quite as grim as seeing Diablo 4's billboard advert against the backdrop of wildfires, or Activision Blizzard CCO Lulu Cheng Meservey assuring us the company has "no affiliation or partnership" with said natural disaster. But you know what they say - an Apple a day keeps the demons away. Or something like that.

Goldberg recalled her excitement for the game, saying she'd already bought a copy. It sounds like she then sat down to try and play it, only to find Blizzard hadn't actually released the game for Mac.

"Blizzard Entertainment, this is Whoopi," Goldberg continued. "You know how much I love Diablo. I would like y'all to let those of us who use our Apples, to play. Allow us to play on the Apple. Take Diablo 4 and let us do it and have a great time."

For Diablo 5, Goldberg stated she didn't mind if it was not on Apple as long as the publisher made it clear beforehand. Still, she again implored Blizzard to let her play Diablo 4 on her Mac.

Simply put, the situation "really pissed me off", Goldberg concluded.

Diablo 4 producer Rod Fergusson has since responded to Goldberg's video via Twitter. "I did not have 'Whoopi Goldberg yelling at me on Instagram' on my Diablo 4 launch bingo card," he stated. I don't think any of us did, Rod.

I did not have "Whoopi Goldberg yelling at me on Instagram" on my #DiabloIV launch bingo card. — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) June 7, 2023

We can understand why Whoopi is upset she can't play Diablo 4, as it's hellishly good and earnt itself four stars out of five in Eurogamer's Diablo 4 review.