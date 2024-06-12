Visions of Mana releases this August, Square Enix announces

Visions of Mana, the next entry in Square Enix's Mana series, is set to release this summer.

Earlier today, the company revealed the game will launch on 29th August, across PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox series X/S, and PC via Windows and Steam. Pre-orders are available now. Despite earlier confusion, it will not be coming to Game Pass on its debut.

Today's announcement came with a new Visions of Mana release date trailer, which you can see below.

"Every four years, people around the world are selected by the Faerie to travel to the Tree of Mana and rejuvenate the flow of mana power by offering their souls. These chosen people are named 'alms' and accompanied on their pilgrimage by a soul guard," Square Enix wrote in a Visions of Mana blog post, explaining what its upcoming game is about.

"In the Fire Village, Tianeea, the residents are excitedly preparing for the coming of the Faerie and the naming of their new alm. Val, a new soul guard, brings his childhood friend, Hinna, to the festival. As the sun falls beneath the horizon, the Faerie descends and names Hinna as the Alm of Fire. So, Val and Hinna set out towards the Mana Tree, and the journey of a lifetime begins..."

On its release this August, Visions of Mana will be the first game in the Mana series for over 15 years. Our Ed has already been hands-on with the upcoming game, but while he said it was a "fun, bubbly, frivolous experience", he also believed it lacks some truly fresh ideas.

"It's balancing old and new, then, and embracing a sort of breezy retro simplicity. Pleasing as that is, though, it so far feels a little shallow by comparison to other genre heavy-hitters," he wrote in Eurogamer's Visions of Mana preview earlier this year.