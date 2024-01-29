Visions of Mana reportedly arriving on Xbox Game Pass day one

Visions of Mana, Square Enix's forthcoming action-RPG, will reportedly release on Game Pass on day one.

The game was recently shown at the Xbox Developer Direct as a surprise feature and welcome indication of Square Enix supporting Microsoft's platforms.

According to Idle Sloth on X, formerly Twitter, a number of users have spotted references on the Xbox Store to the game arriving on Game Pass day one.

There's no longer any mention of Game Pass when searching for the game and its entry on the Xbox website simply states "coming summer 2024" on both console and PC.

As such, this could be a mistake. But many fans are hopeful of its Game Pass arrival.

Square Enix has been criticised for its lack of Xbox support over the years. It's most popular big-budget Final Fantasy games, for instance, are console-exclusive to PlayStation.

Its Pixel Remasters of the early Final Fantasy games, meanwhile, are available everywhere except Xbox.

The tide is turning, however. At the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest in Las Vegas, Phil Spencer took to the stage to announce the MMORPG would be coming to Xbox this year.

Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu also noted that other games will be heading to the platform, with Spencer responding he's looking forward to partnering on future games.

Unfortunately, the open beta for Final Fantasy 14 was mistakenly announced earlier this month, despite having a date of spring 2024.

Visions of Mana will be the first new entry in the Mana series for over 15 years. It's set for release across Xbox Series X/S, PC and PlayStation.