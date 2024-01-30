Visions of Mana not coming to Game Pass, Xbox confirms

Visions of Mana will not be coming to Game Pass, Xbox has confirmed to Eurogamer.

Over the weekend, references to Square Enix's forthcoming action-RPG releasing on Game Pass on day one were spotted on the Xbox website. Xbox has now confirmed this was an error.

"We're aware that Xbox.com included language that indicated Visions of Mana was coming to Xbox Game Pass and can confirm this was an error," reads a statement to Eurogamer from a Microsoft spokesperson.

"While we are always updating the library and looking for new ways to provide members with value and choice, we do not have plans to bring Visions of Mana to Game Pass at this time."

Visions of Mana | Xbox Developer Direct 2024 Gameplay Reveal

Visions of Mana featured in the recent Xbox Developer Direct as a secret addition, with some presuming this meant a Game Pass release.

It will be the first game in the Mana series for over 15 years and is set to release across Xbox Series X/S, PC and PlayStation.

Square Enix fans are hopeful the release of Visions of Mana on Xbox is an indication more of its games will arrive on the console.

In particular, we already know that MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 will be coming to Xbox this year, as announced by Xbox boss Phil Spencer at the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest in Las Vegas.