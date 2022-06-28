Valve set to boost Steam Deck shipments by more than double

Valve will up the pace and ship more than twice as many Steam Decks in the coming months compared to last quarter.

"Hello! Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we'll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th," the company announced.

"Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!"

This is great news for the many still waiting to get their hands on Valve's coveted portable PC, but the company has asked that we all practice some patience while waiting to receive an email regarding a reservation.

"If you're expecting your email and haven't received it yet, give it some time to make its way through the internet," it wrote, before telling expectant buyers they could also check their reservation status online at https://store.steampowered.com/steamdeck (make sure you are logged in).

Yesterday, Valve warned those already in possession of a Steam Deck to tread carefully when it comes to modding their devices, particularly with regard to increasing the Steam Deck's SSD.

"Please don't do this," wrote Valve designer Lawrence Yang.

"The charger IC gets very hot and nearby thermal pads should not be moved. In addition, most 2242 m.2 drives draw more power and get hotter than what Deck is designed for," he explained, before revealing that meddling in this way could "significantly shorten the life of your Deck".

Meanwhile, for those that are lucky enough to already have their hands on the portable PC, the Steam summer sale is now on, with thousands of games waiting to snapped up for a fraction of their usual price. This includes everything from AAA epics such as Red Dead Redemption 2, to Indie titles such as The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe.