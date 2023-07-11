Two years later, Axiom Verge 2 finally launches for Xbox today
Also available in bundle with original.
Two years (well, one year and 11 months to be more precise) after its debut on Switch, PlayStation and PC, Axiom Verge 2 - the sequel to developer Thomas Happ's acclaimed retro-styled Metroid-a-like - is finally available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
Axiom Verge 2 builds on its 2015 predecessor's exploratory action with a quest to "discover the origins of the Axiom Verge universe", beginning as new protagonist (and billionaire owner of the Globe 3 conglomerate) Indra heads to Antarctica in search of her daughter.
Here, Indra discovers a portal to an entirely different reality - a ruined Earth-like world infected by parasitic machines - that she'll need to explore and overcome, battling deadly monsters along the way with her melee-focused abilities if she wants to survive.
And as if one world isn't enough to be getting on with, there's also a second, parallel reality known as the Breach, this one explorable using Idra's remote drone.
Axiom Verge 2 finally makes its long-awaited Xbox debut today in a digital release priced at £16.74/$19.99 USD. And if you've yet to play the original Axiom Verge, you can pick it up alongside its sequel as part of a two-game bundle costing £29.24/$34.99. That works out about £3.50/$5 cheaper than buying them both separately.