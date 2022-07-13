Twitch reducing payout threshold for streamers

Twitch reducing payout threshold for streamersWill soon be $50 minimum.
Twitch is reducing its streamer payout threshold by half.
At present, Partners and Affiliates only receive a payment from subscriptions, bits and more at a minimum of $100.
That's now being reduced to $50, meaning streamers receiving smaller amounts will get their funds more frequently.
The new threshold will be rolled out country-by-country, beginning with Argentina, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and Taiwan on 15th July.
Other countries will follow "in the coming months" until November.
Twitch anticipates that over 70,000 streamers will see more regular payouts once fully rolled out.
"One day, we'd love for you to wrap up your stream and already have the money you earned from that stream in your wallet," reads a new blog post. "As we aim for lower payout thresholds, we're focusing on building a trustworthy, accurate, and globally accessible experience for everybody."
The lower $50 minimum will be available through the most popular payment methods: ACH/direct deposit, eCheck/local bank, PayPal, and check. Wire transfer payouts will still require a $100 minimum due to transfer fees.
The change will go some way to alleviate the financial worries of streamers with a lower income from the platform.
However, streamers have been campaigning for a fairer revenue split for some time. It's currently 50/50 between streamers and Twitch, despite higher rates for streamers on other platforms like YouTube.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.