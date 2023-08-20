Tomb Raider's updated website wants you to sign up now to be the "first to hear" about "breaking news"

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Doom and tomb.

Lara Croft staring at the camera with a weary but determined look.
Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Good news, Tomb Raider fans – rumour has it, "breaking news" is on the way.

As is usually the case with these kinds of things, we need to take it all with a very generous bucket of salt, but a recent update to the official Tomb Raider website is inviting players to sign up to be the "first to hear" about "breaking news regarding the Tomb Raider franchise", including "rewards, exclusives, merch, releases, and more".

SThe history of Tomb Raider - 20 years of Lara Croft.

So far, so what, right? Fair enough. However, pair the timing of the site's sudden update with rumours that Crystal Dynamics was getting ready for a reveal later this year – which came from noted leaker Miller Ross, who accurately dropped information about Marvel's Avengers ahead of schedule – and it's enough to get Lara fans excited that the developer is gearing up to reveal a new game.

Given the franchise's recent change in ownership, this is no doubt part of Crystal Dynamics' efforts to rebuild its community links outside of Square Enix. But it may also intimate that some news is on the way. Maybe we'll hear more at Gamescom? Maybe we won't. Either way, there's certainly something afoot. Watch this space, I guess… (thanks, TheGamer).

You can sign up now at TombRaider.com.

For more Tomb Raider goodness, check out Victoria's brilliant feature, Rhianna Pratchett's stories from the Tomb Raider reboot, in which Pratchett insists: "Lara doesn't need to follow in anyone's footsteps. She can be those footsteps for other people".

