Here's our best look yet at Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft animated series

Netflix has given us our best look yet at its upcoming animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

The show is scheduled to make its debut on the streaming service this autumn, and features the vocal talents of the MCU's Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft. It's all set to take place after the events of the Tomb Raider Survivor trilogy, which comprised Tomb Raider (2013), Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

"Following the events of the Survivor Trilogy, Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures," reads the official blurb. "But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artefact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection."

As you would expect from a Tomb Raider anything, the upcoming show will see Lara travelling to many exotic locales, and - of course - heading into some strange and forgotten tombs. Here, Lara will be "forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become", the show teases.

Along with Atwell, Earl Baylon is reprising his role as Jonah from the Survivor trilogy of games. And, while I can't say 100 percent right now, I do believe that's Lara meeting up with Alex's computer wiz sister Kaz in the trailer (which you can see above). Kaz is the first confirmed gay character within the Tomb Raider series, and was introduced in the Tomb Raider comics by Rhianna Pratchett.

Image credit: Netflix

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will make its Netflix debut on 10th October.

In addition to Netflix's series, Amazon also has a Tomb Raider TV project in the works with Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge attached.