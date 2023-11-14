Lara Croft coming to in Magic: The Gathering as a "mechanically unique" card

Lara Croft is coming to Magic: The Gathering as part of an upcoming Secret Lair x Tomb Raider collaboration.

This collaboration will see six cards and a new treasure token making their way to the trading card game. Five of these cards are familiar Magic cards which have been re-imagined with artwork from the Tomb Raider games.

The cards themselves feature scenes from across the series, with the likes of Rise of the Tomb Raider's Kitezh and the original/Anniversary game's Lost Valley making a showing. There is also an equipment card for Totec's Spear (from Guardian of Light), while Lara's bow features as The Grim Whisperer.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft | First Look | Netflix.

The most interesting card from the lot is Lara Croft herself. This card is "mechanically unique" to Magic: The Gathering.

"The hunt for rare artefacts is over, but the danger is just beginning..." the Magic: The Gathering team teased in a new post revealing the Tomb Raider crossover.

You can register your interest in the upcoming set over at Secret Lair now. The cards will be available beginning 20th November, but will only be around for a limited time.

Here is everything that will be included:

1x Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

1x Search for Azcanta // Azcanta, the Sunken Ruin as "Heart of the Explorer // The Lost Valley"

1x Anger of the Gods as "Storms of Yamatai"

1x Bow of Nylea as "The Grim Whisper"

1x Shadowspear as "Totec's Spear"

1x Academy Ruins as "Kitezh, Sunken City"

1x Treasure token

Image credit: Secret Lair

Wizards of the Coast recently revealed what new crossover expansions Magic: The Gathering fans can expect to see next year. This will include new sets based upon popular gaming IPs such as Final Fantasy, Fallout, and the Assassin's Creed series.