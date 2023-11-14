If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lara Croft coming to in Magic: The Gathering as a "mechanically unique" card

Tomb trader.

Lara Croft in Magic: The Gathering
Image credit: Secret Lair
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Lara Croft is coming to Magic: The Gathering as part of an upcoming Secret Lair x Tomb Raider collaboration.

This collaboration will see six cards and a new treasure token making their way to the trading card game. Five of these cards are familiar Magic cards which have been re-imagined with artwork from the Tomb Raider games.

The cards themselves feature scenes from across the series, with the likes of Rise of the Tomb Raider's Kitezh and the original/Anniversary game's Lost Valley making a showing. There is also an equipment card for Totec's Spear (from Guardian of Light), while Lara's bow features as The Grim Whisperer.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft | First Look | Netflix.

The most interesting card from the lot is Lara Croft herself. This card is "mechanically unique" to Magic: The Gathering.

"The hunt for rare artefacts is over, but the danger is just beginning..." the Magic: The Gathering team teased in a new post revealing the Tomb Raider crossover.

You can register your interest in the upcoming set over at Secret Lair now. The cards will be available beginning 20th November, but will only be around for a limited time.

Here is everything that will be included:

  • 1x Lara Croft, Tomb Raider
  • 1x Search for Azcanta // Azcanta, the Sunken Ruin as "Heart of the Explorer // The Lost Valley"
  • 1x Anger of the Gods as "Storms of Yamatai"
  • 1x Bow of Nylea as "The Grim Whisper"
  • 1x Shadowspear as "Totec's Spear"
  • 1x Academy Ruins as "Kitezh, Sunken City"
  • 1x Treasure token

Treasure token
Kitezh, Sunken City
Totec's Spear
The Grim Whisperer
Storms of Yamatai
The Lost Valley
Heart of the Explorer
Lara Croft, Tomb Raider
Image credit: Secret Lair

Wizards of the Coast recently revealed what new crossover expansions Magic: The Gathering fans can expect to see next year. This will include new sets based upon popular gaming IPs such as Final Fantasy, Fallout, and the Assassin's Creed series.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Magic: The Gathering

Xbox 360, PC

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

PS4, Xbox One, PC

See 1 more

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered

Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Aspyr Card Games Crystal Dynamics Eidos-Montreal Nintendo Switch PC PS4 Shooter Square Enix
See 4 more Stainless Games Strategy Xbox 360 Xbox One
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments