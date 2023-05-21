If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

These Zelda: Tears of Kingdom players are determined to pet the dog

Pretty in Link.

Sorry pooch, it's a no from me
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Remember when we confirmed the devastating news that no, you cannot pet the dog in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, it seems like some pooch-loving players are determined to prove otherwise.

That's right. Despite there being no formal or programmed way to physically pet Link's canine companion, players have developed strange and wonderful ways to do it anyway.

Watch on YouTube
22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

Take QuillerKween. Taking "you cannot pet the dog in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" as a threat, they set out to show us that you can. Well. Kinda.

Noah A went even further, proving that you can build contraptions not just to mass kill Koroks, but to gently pet the head of your furry friend, too (thanks, TheGamer).

ICYMI, Metacritic opened The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom user reviews last weekend, and hundreds of players have left mixed or negative reviews. As you may well expect, this is countered by hundreds of glowing reviews and perfect 10/10 scores, who praise the game's plethora of activities, its impressive world and story. And it's currently Japan's seventh biggest game launch of all time, too.

In the Eurogamer The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review, we called the sequel "a terrific Breath of the Wild follow-up with some brilliant new systems, amazing views and more dungeon-type spaces, plus a slightly deadening emphasis on gathering resources", awarding it 4 stars out of 5.

Eurogamer.net Merch