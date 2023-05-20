If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now Japan's 7th biggest game launch of all time

Tickled Link.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now Japan's seventh biggest game launch of all time.

According to Game Data Library – self-described as "the largest collection of Japanese games sales on the internet" – it has surpassed the launches of huge games across all platforms, including Final Fantasy 7, Pokémon Sun/Moon, and Monster Hunter: World.

Watch on YouTube
22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

Only Pokémon Scarlet/Violet – which holds the top spot – Splatoon 3, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokémon Black/White, Final Fantasy 8, and Dragon Quest 9 have shifted more copies in Japan at launch (thanks, mynintendonews).

The stat is unlikely to surprise many given the phenomenal reception the game has received outside of Japan, too. Within days, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom became the biggest boxed video game launch of the year so far in the UK and sold 10m copies in just three days. Nintendo has also revealed it is Europe's fastest-selling game for Nintendo Switch.

ICYMI, Metacritic opened The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom user reviews last weekend, and hundreds of players have left mixed or negative reviews. As you may well expect, this was countered by hundreds of glowing reviews and perfect 10/10 scores, who praise the game's plethora of activities and its impressive world and story.

In the Eurogamer The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review, we called the sequel "a terrific Breath of the Wild follow-up with some brilliant new systems, amazing views and more dungeon-type spaces, plus a slightly deadening emphasis on gathering resources", awarding it 4 stars out of 5.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, game sales data, japan and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch