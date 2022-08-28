There are no plans to bring couch co-op to MultiVersus just yet

There are no plans to introduce co-op to Multiversus just yet.

That's according to game director Tony Huynh, who - whilst responding to a question posed by a player on Twitter - said that as the team's current focus is "stabilising [MultiVersus'] experience", any plans to integrate couch co-op is "further out".

Huynh added that right now, "netcode improvements, hurt/hitboxes, projectiles, platform interactions" are most important to the team (thanks, NME).

Not played MultiVersus yet? Digital Foundry recently shared a full tech breakdown of Warner Bros. new multiplayer brawler, MultiVersus, saying that whilst comparisons to Nintendo's original Smash Bros. series "are inevitable", the Unreal Engine 4 at this new contender's heart "gives it a unique visual style".

Did you know MultiVersus has knocked Elden Ring off the top spot of the month's best-selling games? Despite being free-to-play - albeit with in-game purchases - MultiVersus is the highest-grossing game of July 2022, due in part to its Founder Packs promotion. It may not sound like a particularly impressive feat but to put it into perspective, since its release in February, Elden Ring has been the best-selling game every month but one.

The rest of the top ten was rounded out by Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Call of Duty Vangaurd, MLB: The Show 22, Mario Kart 8, Digimon Survive, Minecraft, and F1 22 - in that order. MultiVersus, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Digimon Survive are all new entries onto the chart.