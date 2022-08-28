If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

There are no plans to bring couch co-op to MultiVersus just yet

Right now, the team's priorities are "stabilising the experience".
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

There are no plans to introduce co-op to Multiversus just yet.

That's according to game director Tony Huynh, who - whilst responding to a question posed by a player on Twitter - said that as the team's current focus is "stabilising [MultiVersus'] experience", any plans to integrate couch co-op is "further out".

Watch on YouTube
MultiVersus vs Super Smash Bros Ultimate - DF Tech Review - PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S.

Huynh added that right now, "netcode improvements, hurt/hitboxes, projectiles, platform interactions" are most important to the team (thanks, NME).

Not played MultiVersus yet? Digital Foundry recently shared a full tech breakdown of Warner Bros. new multiplayer brawler, MultiVersus, saying that whilst comparisons to Nintendo's original Smash Bros. series "are inevitable", the Unreal Engine 4 at this new contender's heart "gives it a unique visual style".

Did you know MultiVersus has knocked Elden Ring off the top spot of the month's best-selling games? Despite being free-to-play - albeit with in-game purchases - MultiVersus is the highest-grossing game of July 2022, due in part to its Founder Packs promotion. It may not sound like a particularly impressive feat but to put it into perspective, since its release in February, Elden Ring has been the best-selling game every month but one.

The rest of the top ten was rounded out by Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Call of Duty Vangaurd, MLB: The Show 22, Mario Kart 8, Digimon Survive, Minecraft, and F1 22 - in that order. MultiVersus, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Digimon Survive are all new entries onto the chart.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch