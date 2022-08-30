The Sims 4's latest Kit DLCs bring kids' fashion and desert-inspired furnishings

Just over a month after the launch of The Sims 4's High School Years expansion, EA has announced another round of bite-sized Kit DLC releases, this time with a focus on children's wear and desert-inspired furnishings.

Both Kits launch next month, starting with The Sims 4 First Fits Kit on 1st September. This one's all about expanded child Sims' clothing options with a bunch of 'fashionable and cute' outfits, some of which you can see in the header image above.

"Dress child Sims in trendy looks that are perfect for birthday parties, the classroom or just hanging out with friends," explains EA. "Start your child Sims on a lifetime of trend-setting fashion and allow them to express themselves with the kinds of leopard-print jackets, patterned leggings and colorful shades they’ll want to wear when they grow up."

Watch on YouTube Today's announcement follows the release of the High School Years expansion in July.

That'll be followed by the release of The Sims 4 Desert Luxe Kit on 14th September, this pack serving up a selection of indoor and outdoor furniture pieces designed to allow Sims to "soak up the sun and relax in their own modern oasis".

All furnishings in the pack are inspired by the "natural landscapes of the Southwestern desert" and make use of materials like stone and wood. Expect the likes of bars, loveseats, fireplaces, and more intended to "look like functional architectural elements built into your space".

The Desert Luxe Kit brings furnishing inspired by the Southwestern desert.

There's no trailer to accompany today's announcement, but you can get glimpses of the new additions each Kit will bring in the images above. Expect each DLC to cost £4.99/$4.99 USD when they release for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox next month.