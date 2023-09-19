The Sims 4's Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack is out next week

The Sims 4's first Stuff Pack in two-and-a-half years - Home Chef Hustle - has been given a release date, and will be introducing some hardcore small appliance action to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC from next Thursday, 28th September.

The Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack essentially features four components: there's new kitchen decor, new cooking attire, new small appliances, plus the ability to cart all your culinary creations out into the street to sell at a food stall and make some Simoleons along the way.

In terms of decor, you get counters, cabinets, and matching home appliances (oven, fridge, and dishwasher to be specific), all taking a cue from European designs, while the new small appliances come in the form of a Stand Mixer, Waffle Maker, and Countertop Pizza Oven - the latter also capable of cooking focaccia bread if pizza isn't your thing.

The Sims 4 Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack reveal trailer.

Eager chefs can don new hairstyles, food-themed accessories, and aprons as part of the Stuff Pack, wearing it all out onto the street as they try their hand at running a thriving food stall. This bit is focused on the new Anywhere Any Fare Food Stand, which players can customise with a new name before deciding what food they want to serve there.

The Sims 4's Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack launches for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via the EA app, Origin, Steam, and the Epic Store) on 28th September, where it should cost around £8.99 - assuming EA hasn't decided to crank up the usual Stuff Pack price.

It'll be accompanied by a free update for The Sims 4 base game adding new recipe filters that make it easier to find the meal you want to create, plus the ability to jettison the ludicrously over-sized cupcake maker and simply bake all your cupcakes in the oven.