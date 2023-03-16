The Sims 4 Infant update bug accidently adds baby long legs to the family

The Sims 4 received its free Infant update earlier this week, which saw a brand new life stage added to the base game.

However, if you will excuse the unintentional pun, there have been some teething issues with this update, and several Simmers have noticed their adorable babies aging up into long-legged monstrosities.

Watch on YouTube Behind the Sims. Project Rene, Infants, and more.

A collection of posts across Reddit and the EA answers HQ reveal that some infants are appearing with a significantly stretched body, leaving them to look like they are atop some kind of humanoid stilts.

It is as ridiculous looking as it sounds, as you can see for yourself below:

Lovely

by u/AvaEnchantedFlower in thesims

EA has not publicly acknowledged these issues as yet, although I am sure they are on its radar.

But even with this, ahem, hiccup, there are also some incredibly wholesome posts out there regarding The Sims 4's Infant update. For example, look at these good boys and girls with their small ones.

In addition to this new life stage, the recent Sims 4 update also added a range of new interactions, household items and Create a Sim (CAS) options.

Players will now be able to add new skin details for Sims across all ages in CAS - this includes birthmarks from birth and, as a Sim ages, players can add stretch marks and C-Section scars.

There will also be the option to decide whether or not a Sim can produce milk. This can be done through the Gender section in the More Details menu.

The Sims 4 now includes C-Section scars and stretch marks. Image EA.

The next expansion for The Sims 4 - known as Growing Together - will be available later today (16th March). You can see a little trailer for it all below.

Meanwhile, for more on The Sims 4, check out this impressive in-game build featuring Bill's town from The Last of Us with strawberry patches and all.