The Sims 4 does greenhouses and grungy basements in two new Kit packs this week

As game surpasses 70m players.

The two opposing forces of light and dark smash merrily together later this week as The Sims 4 turns its attention to extravagant greenhouse suntraps and grungy, dingy basements in two new Kit DLC packs, both arriving 20th April.

With spring now in full swing, green-fingered sorts will have the seasonally appropriate opporunity to fashion their own horticultural hangouts as part of The Sims 4's new Greenhouse Haven Kit. This introduces glass pane windows and doors that can be connected to create new garden spaces, as well as a range of items to go inside - including hanging baskets, starter seedlings, a planting table, and range of pots.

Alternatively, for those who'd prefer to hide away from the sun's rays in grungy comfort, there's the Basement Treasures Kit, offering a selection of hand-me-down inspired furnishings. Expect the likes of worn and torn chairs and couches, crates of vinyl records, old trophies and family photos, battered chests, and even an old cathode-ray tube TV.

The Sims 4's Basement Treasures Kit is all about well-worn comforts.

The Sims 4's Greenhouse Haven Kit and Basement Treasures Kit both arrive this Thursday, 20th April, and, if past Kits are any indication, should cost £4.99/$4.99 USD apiece.

Today's DLC announcement arrives alongside the news The Sims 4 has now surpassed 70m players since its launch in 2014, making it the most played game in the series' 23-year history - with more than 16m of those downloading the base game after it went free-to-play last October.

Watch on YouTube
The new Kit packs arrive just a few weeks after The Sims 4's major Growing Together expansion.

