The Sims 4 Daring Lifestyle Bundle is Epic's next free title

Epic has announced its next free title: The Sims 4's The Daring Lifestyle Bundle.

This bundle, which includes The Sims 4's Jungle Adventure game pack, Luxury Party stuff pack and the Fashion Street kit, will be free to download from Epic's PC storefront from 11th May. It will remain available for the rest of that week, up until 18th May.

Just as a general FYI, you will need the Sims 4 base game and all relevant updates before you snap up this freebie.

Watch on YouTube The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure: Explore Selvadorada Official Gameplay Trailer.

The Jungle Adventure game pack offers your Sims the chance to embrace their inner Indiana Jones, and discover a lost temple and a range of cursed relics. Our whip-loving professor would be proud. You can see a bit of how it looks in the video above.

The Luxury Party stuff pack, meanwhile, is what you would imagine. It provides a range of bits and pieces for your Sims to throw, well, a luxury party. I am talking about new décor, clothing items and a banquet table that comes with a food/drink fountain.

Lastly, this bundle's Fashion Street Kit collection will give you the chance to bedeck your Sims in a whole new style, thanks to the inclusion of its bright, flowy fabrics and contemporary cuts. It also includes henna tattoos and "fun" sunglasses.

A little look at the Luxury Party stuff pack and the Fashion Street Kit collection.

This Sims 4 bundle will replace this week's free Epic games, which are Against All Odds, Horizon Chase Turbo and Kao the Kangaroo.

In addition to The Sims 4 Daring Lifestyle Bundle, Epic also has a range of Star Wars deals on its site, that are worth checking out if you are a fan of that galaxy far, far away. There is currently 60 percent off the various editions of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but be quick as this offer ends at 4pm today.