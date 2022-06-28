The Mega Man Battle Network series is coming to Switch

Mega Man Battle Network, Capcom's turn-based take on its iconic action series, is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC next year.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will be bundling some 10 games in total, with a physical release offering the full set while the digital release will be split across two volumes. There'll be extra features such as a music mode featuring some 150 songs and an art gallery containing some 1000 illustrations.

The Mega Man Battle Network series had an extremely prolific run from 2001 to 2009 on the Game Boy Advance, and was well-received even if it was often hard to distinguish individual titles. There's no release date set for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection beyond a vague 2023 window.