Breath of the Wild sequel Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom officially revealed with new trailer

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finally has a name: Tears of the Kingdom.

And a release date too: 12th May 2023.

Nintendo shared the news at its latest Direct with a new trailer, check it out below.

Watch on YouTube The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023

It opens with various runes hinting at Hyrule's past, before Link opens giant doors on to the sky and leaping into the clouds.

And is that a stasis rune upgrade to ride rocks into the sky?

Nintendo said in a press release that, in addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that.

Later we see Link flying on some sort of glider - will this be used throughout the game?

So what does that title mean? Discuss those theories in the comments!