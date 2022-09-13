If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Breath of the Wild sequel Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom officially revealed with new trailer

And releasing next May.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Link on a glider in Tears of the Kingdom

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finally has a name: Tears of the Kingdom.

And a release date too: 12th May 2023.

Nintendo shared the news at its latest Direct with a new trailer, check it out below.

Watch on YouTube
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023

It opens with various runes hinting at Hyrule's past, before Link opens giant doors on to the sky and leaping into the clouds.

And is that a stasis rune upgrade to ride rocks into the sky?

Nintendo said in a press release that, in addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that.

Later we see Link flying on some sort of glider - will this be used throughout the game?

So what does that title mean? Discuss those theories in the comments!

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch