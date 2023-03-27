Watch PAX East Insider now!

Watch PAX East Insider now!

Exclusive interviews, gameplay and more direct from the Boston show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Direct set for tomorrow

Promises ten minutes of gameplay.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

A The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Direct will take place tomorrow, 28th March, at 3pm UK time.

The presentation will be hosted by series producer Eiji Aonuma and will include roughly ten minutes of gameplay.

The stream will be available to watch on Nintendo's YouTube channel.

Watch on YouTube
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #2

Fans have been eager to see gameplay footage of the game beyond the cryptic trailers, but who knows what answers we'll now finally get.

Will we find out who the multiple Links are?

Will Zelda be playable?

How exactly do you make a flying vehicle?

Tune in tomorrow to find out.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch