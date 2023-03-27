The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Direct set for tomorrow
Promises ten minutes of gameplay.
A The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Direct will take place tomorrow, 28th March, at 3pm UK time.
The presentation will be hosted by series producer Eiji Aonuma and will include roughly ten minutes of gameplay.
The stream will be available to watch on Nintendo's YouTube channel.
Fans have been eager to see gameplay footage of the game beyond the cryptic trailers, but who knows what answers we'll now finally get.
Will we find out who the multiple Links are?
Will Zelda be playable?
How exactly do you make a flying vehicle?
Tune in tomorrow to find out.
