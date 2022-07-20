The animal kingdom is giving Stray multiple paws up

Stray has gotten off to an incredible start on Twitch and Steam, with player numbers skyrocketing since the game's launch. However, it turns out it's not just us humans that have fallen for this new release.

Our cats and dogs have also become enamored with the four-legged cuties on screen, with many owners now taking to the internet to share their pets' felines on the whole thing.

Watch on YouTube A spoiler free Stray PS5 review from Eurogamer's video team.

First up, let's give the cats their time to shine. It is, after all, the game of their kin.

"#Stray is a 100/10 game. This is priceless," wrote one fan, sharing a clip of their own kitty pawing playfully at the cats on screen.

#Stray is a 100/10 game. This is priceless@A_i @AnnapurnaPics pic.twitter.com/ws3zFpELtD — SaucySione (@sionesausau) July 20, 2022

"GOTY 2022, verified by my cat," said another, as their ginger ninja pounced endearingly towards Stray.

My ginger cat home gives 5/5 for this submersive game freshly launched today on PS Plus Extra. GOTY 2022, verified by my cat....#Stray#PlayStation5 #PlayStationPlusExtra pic.twitter.com/cy3uSc9oYQ — 长跑鱼头™ (@fishheadoutside) July 19, 2022

Meanwhile, one owner struggled to play the game at all, sharing a clip of their feline companion nose to nose with the game's ginger fluffball, all the while blocking the screen.

My cat wont let me play this game 😭😹#Stray @A_i @CatsWatchStray pic.twitter.com/X7tyFSL2v7 — Retr0🦋// #StraySweep🐈 (@vanishinggracee) July 19, 2022

Here we have one cat lining up very nicely with Stray, giving an unexpected new dimension to the gameplay. How purr-fect.

I didn't think I had a 3D TV but the effects in Stray are realistic as heck pic.twitter.com/Ub15x6aClb — Imran Khan - On Vacation, Don't Email Me (@imranzomg) July 20, 2022

Even Johnny's cat has been enjoying the action (although thankfully from a more respectful distance), with them sharing that Luna is "absolutely riveted" by the game.

Playing Stray and my cat Luna is absolutely riveted pic.twitter.com/5R4Ev2wbXF — Johnny Chiodini (@johnneh) July 19, 2022

So, there are the cats. It's safe to say this game is anything but a cat-astrophe for them.

But, what about the dogs of this world? Do they love it as much, given that they famously do not always see eye to eye with cats? Well, our own Matt Reynolds has informed me that Fenway gives Stray a canine out ten.

Fenway is a big fan of Stray. pic.twitter.com/Uz2bUE49JT — Matthew Reynolds (@Crazyreyn) July 19, 2022

Thankfully, Fenway stayed further way from the television screen than our next pup.

"I guess we need to wait [until] the dog passes out before we play Stray. I wanted to get a video because she was watching the cats and then she just went for the tv," shared one player, before assuring us no TVs were harmed in the making of this video. Man's best friend indeed.

I guess we need to wait til the dog passes out before we play Stray. I wanted to get a video because she was watching the cats and then she just went for the tv 😂



(No TVs were hurt no worries) pic.twitter.com/1YfqpQY7uy — Bryanna Lindsey (@glittervelocity) July 19, 2022

This chap was more placid when it came to watching Stray, but clearly no less intrigued.

Lastly, we have this little one, with the pertest tail wag I have ever seen. I think they like what they see.

So, to conclude, yes, tonight I will indeed be downloading Stray for myself and then seeing how The Captain reacts to it all. He is pretty docile when it comes to other games I have been playing recently, although he does have an uncanny knack of snoring and twitching quite loudly whenever I get to an emotional cutscene.

Saying that, he has also been known to muster up the speed of Mo Farrah as soon as my neighbour's cat sets one paw across our threshold. Basically, what I am saying is this is going to go to either one extreme or another. I will keep you posted.

In the meantime, do check out Eurogamer's guides on all things Stray. Here is one on where to find all the vending machines in the game to get you started.