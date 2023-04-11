Tekken 8 crossplay and rollback confirmed, beta seemingly in the pipeline

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fight of the Conchords.

Tekken 8 director Katsuhiro Harada has confirmed in an oh-so-casual way on Twitter that the upcoming fighter will feature crossplay and rollback.

In addition to this, Harada has also seemingly confirmed there will be a beta for the game.

TEKKEN 8 – Jun Kazama Gameplay Trailer.

Harada seemed to be having a rather nice time replying to fans on the social media platform over the weekend, confirming that "of course" crossplay would be included on Tekken 8's release (which is slated to be some time next year, although a firm date is yet to be announced).

The director said he had proposed crossplay for the previous generation's Tekken release. However, at the time PlayStation and Xbox "were at odds with each other over their mutual interests (and P2P security issue)". As such, this idea was "repeatedly refused".

Meanwhile, when asked about rollback, Harada replied: "Already installed it, and it already has what you want." So, there you have it.

Now, that beta I mentioned. Nothing has been formally announced, but when asked about a Tekken 8 beta, Harada had the following to say: "We are still only doing closed alpha testing at each event, so please wait for the beta."

Interesting!

When Tekken 8 does come out, it will be heading to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A certain Wesley Yin-Poole is very excited about its release, and he already has some thoughts on Paul's hair.

