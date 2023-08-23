Teenager took part in Grand Theft Auto 6 hack, court finds

A court has found two teenagers were part of several extensive hacking sprees conducted by the Lapsus$ group.

As reported by the BBC, 18-year-old Arion Kurtaj and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to their age, carried out multiple hacks, targeting companies including Nvidia and BT.

In addition to this, Kurtaj has been found instrumental in Rockstar Games' monumental Grand Theft Auto 6 hack last year.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Kurtaj, who is autistic, had been deemed unfit to stand trial by psychiatrists. This meant Kurtaj was not present to give evidence, while the jury was tasked with determining whether or not he did the acts alleged. It was not asked to decide if his actions were carried out with criminal intent.

Therefore, while the court has not used the term 'guilty' in its recent trial, it has concluded Kurtaj was responsible for the hack.

Kevin Barry, the Prosecution lead barrister in this case, stated Kurtaj along with his co-conspirators repeatedly showed a "juvenile desire to stick two fingers up to those they are attacking" during their sprees. This included leaving offensive messages for employees and blackmailing staff.

Her Honour Judge Lees will sentence both Kurtaj and the 17-year-old defendant, who is also autistic, at a later date.

Kurtaj is remanded in custody. The unnamed 17-year-old defendant, meanwhile, continues to have bail.