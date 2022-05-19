System of a Down's Serj Tankian contributing music to Metal: Hellsinger

System of a Down singer Serj Tankian has joined the growing selection of artists contributing to upcoming music-themed first-person shooter Metal: Hellsinger.

Metal: Hellsinger, which was revealed back in June 2020, is the work of developer The Outsiders - the studio co-founded by former Battlefield 3 lead designer and Payday 2 director David Goldfarb - and promises to developer plenty of furious gun-based demon-slaying, all synced up to a metal soundtrack.

Each of the game's stages will feature its own track, with the player's power increasing - alongside the complexity of the music, from atmospheric background ambience all the way up to big metal anthems - if they manage to keep their attacks timed to the beat.

Metal: Hellsinger - Serj Tankian (No Tomorrow) Trailer.

System of a Down's Tankian has written an original track for Metal: Hellsigner, titled No Tomorrow (which you can hear above), and joins a growing list of contributing artists including Trivium's Matt Heafy, Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz, and Lamb of God's Randy Blythe.

Metal: Hellsinger was initially expected to release last year, but - following a delay "in order to meet the high expectations for the game" - it's now due to arrive on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC at some point later this year.