Rhythm FPS Metal: Hellsinger adds Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, more in DLC

Essential Hits Pack out today.

Metal: Hellsinger demon
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Acclaimed heavy metal rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger is taking a tilt toward pop in its new Essential Hits Pack DLC, which launches today on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Metal: Hellsinger's FPS action, if you've not yet made its acquaintance, sees players traversing eight musically infused Hells, armed with a blade and an appropriately devastating assortment of guns. The twist, though, is enemies take way more damage when an attack lands on the beat, turning its demon slaughter into wonderfully satisfying dance of bullets and steel.

To date, all music in Metal: Hellsinger and its earlier DLC has been firmly in the realm of heavy metal and written specifically for the game. However, its newly revealed Essential Hits Pack DLC sets its sights on a different crowd, taking things in a poppier direction with eight licensed tracks that can replace the base game's existing tunes.

Watch on YouTube
Metal: Hellsinger – Essential Hits Pack launch trailer.

Specifically, everyone willing to hand over £9.99/€9,99/$9,99 for the Essential Hits Pack can bop-'n-pop along to Gorillaz's Feel Good Inc, Depeche Mode's Personal Jesus, Icona Pop's I Love It, Muse's Uprising, Disturbed's Down With the Sickness, Galantis' Runaway (U & I), Paramore's Misery Business, and Tsunami by DVBBS & Borgeous.

Curious players without a taste for heavy metal also now have the option to jump into Metal: Hellsinger via a new Essential Hits Edition on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam, which bundles the base game and new DLC. Additionally, over on Steam, there's 20% off the base game (down from £24.99 to £19.99), March's Dream of the Beast DLC (£2.63 instead of the usual £3.29), and the new Essential Hits Edition (currently down from £33.08 to £24.43).

Today's DLC releases alongside the free 1.7 update for Metal: Hellsinger, introducing balance adjustments, bug fixes, Nvidia Reflex support, and a full leaderboard reset.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Eurogamer.net Merch