Summer Game Fest 2022 live report

G3, Keigh3, not-E3 - whatever you want to call the next few days of gaming events and news, it all kicks off tonight at 7pm as Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest promises us some 90 minutes of updates, reveals and quite likely a good side order of cringe. What to expect? Well, Geoff's said to keep your expectations in check, but that won't stop us wildly speculating anyway. Arms 2? It's happening!
We don't have any presents for you watching here for more than half-an-hour, I'm afraid.
Do many of you play Warframe?
This is a single-person-developed game called Midnight Fight Express, made in Poland.
Ooh it looks quite good. A kind of beat-'em-up, shoot-'em-up. High energy, lots of action. Coming 23rd August. Nice.
A PC demo is going live right now on Steam. Hop to it!
It's out 16th June, so next week.
Brief interlude there and now we're seeing Neon White for Switch. Looks greeat. Really fast, first-person, agile, speed-based shooting.
Geoff casually dropping that he's got a Steam Deck, there. I don't see it on him though. Perhaps it's tucked into his inside pocket.
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, a chunky DLC, is coming 30th June. Feels a little bit like they're filling time here.
deathofrats0808 says: I feel like they've just skipped Goat Simulator 2 because the whole thing is supposed to be jokey.
I think you've hit the nail on the head!
Oh and there's a release date: 7th October 2022!
I don't know half of these Marvel heroes, and I'm excited about that. I'm excited about this game.
Marvel's Midnight Suns here by XCOM studio Firaxis. Ian has a wonderful interview with Jake Solomon on this going up in about 10 minutes, incidentally, which I probably shouldn't say but I have now. So keep an eye out for that.
Goat Simulator 3, even! Yeah, I'm as confused about the second iteration as you are!
It bloody is isn't it!
A game by Coffee Stain North here. Is it Goat Simulator 2?
Ooh, ooh, this is Spanish developer Out of the Blue, which made Call of the Sea, and I really liked that.
This is the studio's new game American Arcadia, which is a bit of a spin on the Truman Show, it sounds like. Someone called Trevor is trying to escape the seemingly perfect life.
Weebleman says: I thought that boat said ARGOS for a second
Hah, brilliant! They deliver quickly though.
We're not seeing an indie game called Highwater. There's a dinghy on water in a flooded city. It's simple, bold, blocky shapes and strong colours.
It's an adventure strategy game set in a world ravaged by the climate crisis. It's coming this year.
Ok, those images give it a kind of chunky, cartoony kind of Blizzard look, and yes, it does look a bit like StarCraft mixed with Diablo.
Sounds like a thin reveal, talking around the issue a bit.
And there it is: free-to-play.
It's an RTS. This is Tim Morten, CEO of Frost Giant Games. He's from Blizzard, from StarCraft, so there's good pedigree.
It's not really Dead Space of course, but it is sci-fi. A lady investigating some kind of ruin - that looked cool. But now she's fighting some kind of demon? And there's a mech that's turned up with a wrist-mounted machine gun and rockets.
It's Stormgate. There's a beta in 2023. I don't know what to make of that, it's all CGI. Who knows what the game is?
Ah, we have someone from Stormgate to tell us.
spamdangled says: Don't think we didn't notice your sly edit there about Outriders, Bertie.
Haha, busted!
Ok a new game and a new universe. From Frost Giant Games...
It's Dead Space!
Outriders: Worldslayers there. Vikki has just popped up an article about this.
Geoff'll pad with anything.
Oh, coo, there's a new Rock film! I don't know what this has to do with games. He's someone called Black Adam, which means he's got loads of black paint on. Oh it's a DC hero.
"Dwayne, Dwayne, you're on!"
"What do I say?"
"I don't know - wing it!"
"Hold my drink."
"..."
"Actually give me that drink back."
Haha, I love him, but, mate, way to plug your energy drink!
I tell you what though, Jungle Cruise: good film. He and Emily Blunt are great on screen together.
Oh my god it's The Rock without his clothes on! I hope he's dressed from the waist down. Or do I?
No, no, this one looks more real world, although there are definite robo noises. Oh and look there's an evil robot!
This is Routine from Lunar Software and Raw Fury. Appparently it was first announced 10 years ago? I don't remember that.
I meanm, that looked a lot like Dead Space.
I joke but...
Another new game now. Will it also be Dead Space?
Great story, Troy. I wasn't listening.
Hophi says: Why won't this end?!
Come on, Hophi, hang in there!
He actually just said "the verbs are always important". That came out of his mouth. Anyway.
So this is an indie team from Europe. I didn't catch their name but we'll get it after. They're talking about going indie and taking a risk but, well, I bet money had a lot to do with it.
Good shout on Dead Space! Apparently it was pitched as Dead Space meets Moon.
Now, a new game announcement. Someone's called Troy Baker already - good shout.
It's something sci-fi - lots of long corridors and air lock style doors. Sounds like a thriller.
It's Fort Solis.
Oh god Troy Baker is on stage. Aren't his feet sweaty in those shoes without socks on?
Now we're zipping over to Poland to The Astronauts to see Witchfire, the new shooter that's hitting early access soon, and it looks really good.
Unless I've just really excitedly jumped the gun there. No! I'm right - it's Flashback 2! Coming this winter!
And on we go, finally. A PC gaming franchise returning after 30 years. What can it be!
Holy! It's Flashback!
Oh, bit of talk of Warzone 2.0 there. There's going to be a standalone experience of it. It's all going to be on the same engine too.
Oh, burning question from Eurogamer writer Matt Wales: will the sea be as good as in Sea of Thieves? Sounds like a showdown to me!
I appreciate how her lime-green top matches the green of the Modern Warfare 2 logo.
Kami says: Oh hai guys, sorry I'm running late, refitting the kitchen lol
Hi! That's a legitimate excuse so you're forgiven.
I tell you, it's a good job these soldiers don't get sea sick. Also, it must be really cold out there. They need a good hot chocolate inside them.
Oh and that's it! Modern Warfare 2 is coming 28th October and it's exactly what you're expecting.
Nice, um, shipping containers? Wes is going to be so angry with me.
It's gorgeous, to be fair.
You know, in Brighton, where I live, you can take a day trip out to a turbine wind farm. I'm sure it's a similar kind of day out.
NinjaDeath says: Is this a remake, reboot or remaster?
This is an all-new game - a sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare that rebooted the series.
We wrote about Modern Warfare 2's fancy new water tech yesterday, after playing it recently.
It's pretty-looking, isn't it?
We're watching the Dark Waters mission on an oil rig. No smoking sign there: sensible.
We've jumped forward in the game now and the hero has a full set of armour on, but, oh no, he gets his hand caught in some kind of cog and he's been minced like a cheap turkey burger.
And that's it all we're seeing.
Now we're onto Modern Warfare 2.
I'd be out of there already to be honest. Oh, whoa! There's the gravity gun thing. It's more like a Force Pull, in that you hold up your hand and clench it to pull an enemy to you, which seems ill advised, given they want to kill you.
It looks great, to be fair. I love that claustrophobic camera just over the shoulder. And I appreciate stomping on an enemy that's already downed - this is neglected in too may horror films. Don't want them waking up again, do you!
themightyant says: Yep Bertie That death was BRUTAL! I’m all in
Wasn't it?! Lovely, horrible stuff.
Wow, Glen is gushing with praise for Geoff. Geoff is deflecting and saying it's not about him but I bet he's chuffed with that, he has to be.
We're going to see some "raw gameplay", which I guess just means "gameplay". Oh it's got a gravity gun! We're going to see it I think.
Oh my god that thing just literally bit his head off.
The Callisto Protocol is coming 2nd December this year. Oh and here's Glen, who doesn't have his head bitten off.
Now we're seeing the Callisto by Glen Schofield's studio Striking Distance. That's Glen Schofield of Dead Space fame, and this looks to be pulling on much the same vibe.
I love the look of that baseball bat-like weapon.
It's a lot like Aliens, the film, which I rewatched recently I'll have you know. It's got some great one-liners in.
This game is Aliens! Aliens: Dark Descent, coming 2023 to console and PC.
We've got a new game announcement now. A military operation went wrong and oh my god it's AN ALIEN! A Xenomorph.
Bennyjj81 says: I feel this needs some Top Gun: Maverick DLC. Tom Cruise taking on Val Kilmer on that aircraft carrier.
Yes it does!
Oh ho, what is this? Street Fighter 6! It's coming in 2023. They're confirming a new character but who could it be...
It's Guile! And good lord has he been working out. Look at the size of those pythons. Biceps like loaves of bread.
Bennyjj81 says: Haha ok fair. But he should have offered you the shed.
I know! I will feed this back.
There he is! Nice satin coat paired with satin-look trainers. Solid look.
Over the next "few hours?" Christ.
Ooh, ooh, it's nearly go time. Strap in! To um, your sofa? Because here we go!
He didn't offer me use of his shed.
Bennyjj81 says: Where the fuck is Martin and why is he not doing this while getting pissed in his shed??
I know, I know, we're sorry he's not here too, but he's on a plane to actually see Geoff right now. I'm not even kidding - he's on his way to Keigh3.
Perhaps he has been enacting his shrug emoji for the last hour after Sony spilled the beans on The Last of Us PS5 remake.
I wonder what Geoff is doing behind the scenes now. Does he do vocal warm-ups? Does he have some kind of ritual he does before shows? Is he in make-up? Maybe he's hob-nobbing with some of his star guests. #WhatIsGeoffDoingRightNow
The12thMonkey says: Too vinegary? School-boy error...
Well I know! I even put gherkins in it for some absurd reason. Disgusting.
What's going on! I have returned. I made my salad too vinegary and it was unpleasant to eat.
How are you all doing? Ready for some Geoff?
Oops! The Last of Us Part 1, a full-price remake of Naughty Dog's game for PS5 and PC, has just leaked.
This was likely one of tonight's big reveals.
On that bombshell, I'm disappearing until shortly before 7. See you all then!
I once brushed shoulders with Geoff Keighley, you know. I was sat at the back of an audience at a small game show in Spain and I could hear him talking to himself at the back of the room. It was strange but I quite admire it.
You don't get these kind of anecdotes with Martin.
diatoir says: What time is the Persona 5 PC announcement?
Um, 7.30pm? Or maybe on the hour. That's a stronger play.
I have no idea.
Welcome one and all. Just over two hours until the off. Excitement is building. How will you be watching the show tonight? Will you have your dinner on your lap? That's a dangerous arrangement. Will you find a quiet place so you can concentrate fully? What are your G3 plans?
tomphillipsEG says: Keigh3? Geoffr3? K3igh3 2 Furious?
I am struggling to pronounce these!
