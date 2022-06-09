Outriders Worldslayer gets new co-op trailer at Summer Game Fest

Square Enix and developer People Can Fly have unveiled their new co-op trailer for Outriders Worldslayer.

"Facing the challenges of Enoch in co-op takes the intense action to the next level," the developer states. "Drop-in and drop-out at any time and experience the new environments, new enemies and new features of Outriders Worldslayer in single player or in co-op with your friends."

So, without further ado, let's dive on in and see the trailer.

Outriders Worldslayer co-op chaos.

As you can see, it is bombastic, pretty full on and features a lot of ground pounding.

Outriders Worldslayer will release on Thursday, 30th June for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (via Steam, Epic, Windows Store and Nvidia GeForce Now) and Stadia.

As well as this new trailer, we also heard news of an upcoming broadcast for Outriders known as Endgame. Here, we will learn more about the ins-and-outs of Worldslayer, including the Trial of Tarya Gratar.

This broadcast will be streamed tomorrow (10th June) at 7:45pm UK time on Twitch, with People Can Fly promising a closer look at the upcoming enemies, guns and gear.

In May of last year, Square Enix said Outriders was "poised to be the company's next big franchise" after 3.5 million unique players flocked to the experience in its first month (something that was in part attributed to the game's day one arrival on Xbox Games Pass).

However, sadly for People Can Fly, it seems that initial spark has now dimmed, and the developer has said its game did not turn a profit in 2021. Despite this, Outriders is one of the few IPs Square Enix has not decided to part ways with.

Out of the blue on last month, the publisher announced it had entered into a deal with Embracer Group to sell off its western studios and over 50 other intellectual properties for just $300m.